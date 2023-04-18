ENGLEWOOD — Chris Shepherd figured it had been a while since McMinn Central beat rival Meigs County on the baseball diamond.
It had been eight years, in fact. And after the Chargers finished off their 12-4 victory Tuesday at Central High school, putting up six runs each in the first and sixth innings for their first win over the Tigers since 2015, the head coach was already looking forward to completing the sweep.
“It’s been a while. They have had our number, and it’s good,” Shepherd said. “But this game means nothing if we come out tomorrow and roll over and don’t do what we need to do. So we need to come back, same intensity, same focus.”
Tuesday’s win also kept Central (13-4, 5-2 District 3-2A) on pace with Loudon at the top of the district standings. If the Chargers were able to get the series sweep Wednesday at Meigs County High School, which would likely involve facing Tigers ace Payton Armour on the mound, it would set up a monster pair of showdowns with the Redskins next week.
“And we’re going against their guy, so they’d better be ready to go,” Shepherd said of Wednesday’s game.
Tuesday’s victory extended Central’s winning streak to six games, and the Chargers got the bottom of the first started with an Meigs error that put McCain Baker on base. Spencer Skidmore singled, and Baker stole third base, then scored after the Tigers’ catcher misfired on the throw.
“We were being aggressive and going after his pitches,” Shepherd said. “Meigs County, they throw strikes, they pound the zone, they’re going to go at you if we’re sitting there taking pitches and letting them get ahead, and then we’re starting to have to face the off-speed. But we attacked early, made things happen, put the ball in play. And when you put the ball in play, good things always happen.”
Alex Ring singled in a run, and a balk brought another across. Ayden Plemons and Tyler Oaks singled back to back, the latter for an RBI. An error on AJ Hall’s grounder scored the Chargers’ fifth run, and when the batting order cycled back to Baker, his RBI single built a 6-0 lead.
The Tigers (13-6, 4-5) finished the first inning having committed three of their five errors for the game.
“it’s the same old song and dance. Me and (assistant) Coach Walker (Malone), we’ve addressed this thing multiple times this year,” said Meigs head coach Tyler Roberts. “When you dig a hole in the first inning, like we did against Sweetwater and like we did again tonight, like we did against Hixson, did it against Tellico. Our five (district) losses all have been in the first inning. We have literally got to find a way not to totally collapse and not let errors combine upon errors. We’ve addressed it until we’re blue in the face as coaches in practice how to minimize. But until we learn how to make that adjustment and respond to that pressure, we’re going to lose games to good teams. So I hope that we can find a way to get out of that funk with tournament right around the corner in a couple of weeks. Otherwise, we’re going to have a short ride in the postseason.”
But it took a while for Central to find its offense again, and Meigs took advantage, beginning with two runs in the top of the fourth after Hunter Davis and Nate Levy singled consecutively. Nate Hull and Brody Goins brought the runs across with RBI ground outs.
The Tigers loaded bases with no outs in the top of the fifth on an error, single and walk, and Levy’s ground out cut Central’s lead to 6-3. Armour knocked an RBI double in the top of the sixth that brought Meigs within 6-4 and ended the night for Oaks (W) at pitcher.
“But I’m proud of our grit, I’m proud of our effort,” Roberts said. “That’s the other side of this is that we had a chance to bow down and they could have ended it in five if we just quit. But we showed heart and continued to play hard and made it a game going into the top there. We were one hit with bases loaded from potentially tying it up and putting pressure back on them to respond. We just didn’t get that big hit, and that’s baseball.”
Freshman Bryce Hammond came to the mound in relief of Oaks and got a strikeout and ground out to strand Meigs runners at second and third base.
“As soon as we scored the six, I was like if we sit here they’re going to make it a game. they’re going to keep chipping and chipping, and that’s what they do,” Shepherd said. “Coach Tyler Roberts does an unbelievable job with those guys and they grind it our for seven innings. So if you’re going to sit there and take five innings off, they’re going to get back in the game. Luckily, Tyler (Oaks) did enough to keep them off and Bryce right there came in and did his thing, and that was a great job by that freshman.”
And then the Chargers’ woke up again at the plate, loading bases with no outs to begin the bottom of the sixth. Ring got hit by a pitch with bags full for the first of Central’s six-spot, and Zak Derrick and Hunter Rayburn drove in two runs each with a single and double respectively. Another balk scored the Chargers’ last run.
“We just finally woke up, I don’t know what it was,” Shepherd said. “Hitting on top of the baseball. I think early on, we were on top hitting ground balls and making them make the plays, and then in the second through the fifth there we were hitting lazy fly balls and not making them work. And then that last inning, we’re making them work.”
Oaks finished with five strikeouts against four walks and eight hits in his 5 1/3-inning start for the win, before Hammond finished out the last 1 2/3 innings.
Levi Caldwell took the loss for the Tigers after his five-inning start. Goins finished out the last inning for the Tigers.
Ring, Derrick and Hall each knocked two hits for the Chargers, and Ring, Derrick and Rayburn each finished with two RBIs. Armour and Jacob Simms each got two hits to lead Meigs.
After the two rivals played the second leg 6 p.m. Wednesday at Meigs, Central is back in action 6:30 p.m. at Whitwell in non-district play, while Meigs is at home 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Chattanooga Central for Senior Night.
