Hayden Frank had already sent one ball over the outfield fence with bases loaded, but it had just curved wide of the foul pole before it got there. But the next pitch coming the McMinn County senior’s way on the full count looked similar to the last, and he wasn’t knocking this one foul.
The Lipscomb commit boomed the curveball over the left field fence — fair this time — for a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning that ignited the Cherokees to a 10-2 win over Loudon on Friday at McMinn County High School.
“It was a hanging slider curveball, and I just tried to put a good swing on the ball,” Frank said. “And that result happened and I told myself, ‘OK, I was jumping for it.’ So then the next pitch is close to being the same pitch, and I made the adjustment and put it over the fence.”
What had been a 1-1 game with two outs in the bottom of the third inning suddenly became a 5-1 lead for McMinn (9-6) after Frank cleared the bases.
The Cherokees kept the momentum from the grand slam going when they returned to bat in the fourth inning, plating three more runs after a Sam Goodin single and two walks loaded the bags again. Mason Roderick and Andrew Ronne each got hit by pitches for a run each, and a Will Harris groundout made the Tribe’s lead 8-1.
“That’s what he (Frank) has done all year for us,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “A little spark that wakes some guys up. Hitting is contagious, and we’ve got some guys who are starting to figure it out a little bit. We barreled up a lot more balls today than we have here lately, which is a good thing. Hopefully we’re building confidence, and that’s all it takes. It takes one thing to click and everybody just starts swinging a lot better.”
Loudon, the No. 8 team in Class AA according to the Tennessee Baseball Report poll, scored the first run in the top of the second inning off two singles with a wild pitch in between. McMinn evened it up in the bottom of the second when Frank drew a walk off, moved two bases on a passed ball and a ground out, and Tate Norris’ ground ball to first base sent Frank home.
The Tribe did not get its first hit until the third inning, with Roderick beating a throw from shortstop for a single. Frank’s grand slam was McMinn’s second hit to that point. The Redskins actually finished the game with seven hits to the Cherokees’ six.
“They swing it well,” Ray said. “Defensively they do a great job. They’re going to be a tough team to match up with in the postseason.”
The Redskins picked up one more run in the top of the fifth off two singles and McMinn’s only error Friday. But the Cherokees tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth off a Ronne RBI single, and Will Harris scored from second base after a wild pitch for the Tribe’s last run in the sixth.
Goodin finished 2-4 at the plate. Meanwhile, Will Grimmett went the distance on the mound for the win, with three strikeouts against one walk and seven hits.
The Cherokees are off until Friday and Saturday in the Scott Dean Memorial Tournament. McMinn begins play in that tournament 5 p.m. Friday at Maryville High School against Webb, then faces off with Maryville at 7:30 p.m.
The Tribe continues 11 a.m. Saturday at Bearden, then conclude 3 p.m. Saturday at Hardin Valley.
“You hate to sit this long, especially when some guys are starting to make a little progress,” Ray said. “But stepping away for a day or two doesn’t hurt you, either as long as you go into it the right way.”
