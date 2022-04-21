McMinn County was much better prepared this time around to handle a quick-striking opponent.
The Cherokees outlasted Howard 3-1 on Tuesday at the McMinn County soccer complex, containing the Hustin’ Tigers’ speed up front for most of the game and bouncing back from their ugly loss last week on the road against a Walker Valley team with a similar roster makeup.
“It was a great result to have, especially after coming off the game against Walker Valley where I felt like we definitely didn’t play up to our potential,” said Tribe coach Duane Rikard. “We continued tonight to play with that chemistry that we had been playing with. We had to switch some things up a little bit. They were very fast up top and so defensively we had to make some changes.
“The same speed, and they’re really good on the ball, maybe better than Walker Valley was on the ball. But I think the Walker Valley game humbled us a little bit, so I think we came into this game just being defensively sound and being disciplined on the field.”
McMinn (7-4-1, 3-3 District 5-AAA) evened up its district record in its final regular-season district game, which could put the Cherokees in either third or fourth place depending on remaining district results.
“Overall a great team effort and really nice win in district,” Rikard said.
The Tribe finished with a 16-12 shots on goal advantage, with the teams even at 5-5 on corner kick attempts.
Micah Underdown bent one of those corner kicks into the goal with 9:30 left before halftime, giving McMinn a 1-0 lead it took into the break.
Howard put several shots on goal in the first five minutes of the second half, but goalkeeper Noah Graybeal was up to the task. After weathering that early storm, McMinn had several chances to extend its lead, including Zaamel Mercer’s slow-rolling ball toward an empty net that a Howard defender hustled to boot away just before it crossed into the goal.
The Cherokees finally found their second score when a long ball cleared a Howard defender’s head by inches, and Preston Armstrong was in place to receive it, dribble near the goal and finish point blank with 5:40 left in the game.
“We were fortunate enough to get that early goal from Micah Underdown, and that allowed us to not have to chase,” Rikard said. “And that allowed to wait for those good opportunities to come.
“We also did a much better job tonight, when we had chances, of creating good shots on goal. We did leave a few really good opportunities.”
Howard, however, struck back just 50 seconds later, scoring on a direct free kick from just outside McMinn’s 18-yard box and putting the pressure again on the Cherokees to protect a 2-1 lead.
The Tribe finished with a flourish, with Bobby Rikard sailing a free kick to Mercer in stride, and Mercer finished on the run to score the dagger with 32 seconds left.
McMinn remains home for its next game, a non-district clash against Cumberland County that kicks off 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
