Three McMinn County sports teams rearranged the start to their seasons due to the basketball Cherokees playing in The BlueCross Basketball Championships on Tuesday.
McMinn baseball's season-opening series against District 5-4A opponent Howard was changed to a doubleheader Monday at Howard. The Meet the Cherokees event that was scheduled for Tuesday has also been postponed to a later home game. The Cherokees now begin their season in the Playing for a Cure tournament, which they begin noon Thursday against Science Hill at Jefferson County High School. The Tribe plays the rest of that tournament Friday and Saturday at Heritage High School, with a game 3 p.m. Friday against Station Camp, 10 a.m. Saturday against Powell and 3 p.m. Saturday against Montgomery Central.
The Lady Cherokees' softball game Tuesday at Tellico Plains was also rescheduled to be a part of a doubleheader at home April 6 against the Lady Bears. McMinn softball's next game is its District 5-4A opener 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Ooltewah, and the Lady Tribe continues Friday and Saturday in the Tiger Classic at Athens Regional Park.
The McMinn boys' soccer season opener at Chattanooga School of Arts & Sciences (CSAS), which was set for Tuesday, has been moved to Wednesday, March 22. The soccer Cherokees now begin their season in the Cleveland Classic, with the first game there 6 p.m. Thursday against East Hamilton at Cleveland High School's Benny Monroe Stadium. McMinn continues the tournament 7 p.m. Friday against East Ridge at the Mouse Creek complex, then finishes it noon Saturday against Knoxville Catholic back at Benny Monroe.
