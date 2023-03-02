Randy Casey felt no need to adjust the game plan for McMinn County’s fourth showdown with Cleveland this season. The head coach was confident what the Cherokees did to the Blue Raiders the last couple of times would work again, and it did.
Playing at a pace that was ultimately too fast for Cleveland to match, the Tribe pulled away to a 74-55 victory in the Region 3-4A championship game Thursday at McMinn County High School, having led by as many as 24 points late in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t change anything. We were just going to go out here and be us and make them try to beat us, and they couldn’t,” Casey said. “That’s the difference, and like I said, we forced tempo and we played even faster. And you notice as the season has gone on, we play faster, and faster, and faster, and faster and faster. And our guys now understand how to play fast, and it just takes people completely out of what they’re trying to do. And I felt like that’s what happened tonight.”
The Cherokees (25-8) won their first region championship since the 2010-2011 season — something they could not fathom doing two years ago when Casey first arrived at McMinn.
It was also the Tribe’s third straight win against the Blue Raiders (23-9) and the fifth in its last six games against them — also something that would have been unthinkable just two years ago, when Cleveland still had an active 22-game winning streak over a 10-year period going against McMinn.
Coincidentally, McMinn’s 2011 region title had also come at the Raiders’ expense.
“I told my seniors right here at the end, I said, ‘Remember when I told you two years ago when I got here two years ago we were going to do this, and you all looked at me liked I had six heads,’” Casey said. “And they said, ‘Yeah, coach.’ But here’s the deal, I told them, ‘Thank you for believing.’ And they believed in me, and they said, ‘Coach, I thank you for believing in us.’ And I’m just so emotional right now I don’t even know what to say. Just wow. I’m so proud of my guys.”
Trent Peak led four double-digit scorers for the Cherokees with 19 points off the bench on the way to Region 3-4A Most Valuable Player honors.
“There is not a better sixth man in the state of Tennessee, and he can start for any team in our district and in our region,” Casey said of Peak. “And he has accepted that role and relishes that role. And when he comes off the bench, he’s ready to go. He’s got his guns locked and loaded and he’s ready. And he’s become a tremendous defender, great not only offensively for us.”
And Peak scored a three-point play during McMinn’s 12-2 run to close the first quarter, which reversed a 13-10 deficit into a 22-15 lead. The junior also capped that burst by draining a 3-pointer with about a second left in the opening period.
“Region championship, that’s it. It was a region championship,” Peak said about his performance. “That is when it matters. I’d say defense I have been stepping up, but I was just focusing on defense tonight, and then just hustle every play, and everything else came.”
Two putbacks from Hayden Smith (15 points) and threes from Davion Evans (six points) and Caden Hester (16 points) extended the Cherokees’ run into the second quarter that lifted them ahead 33-17.
Cleveland countered with a 9-2 run to get within single digits, with a trey from Alex Hyder and then a three-point play and a downtown shot from Jasen Brooks (game-high 25 points) drawing the Raiders within 37-28.
But another hoop each from Smith and Peak, then a steal-and-score and buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Reese Frazier (10 points), restored the McMinn advantage to 46-32 at halftime. Another 9-2 Tribe burst, which Tucker Monroe (eight points) capped with a triple, extended the margin to 55-34.
The Raiders mustered one last run of 12-5 to end the third period, with Hyder (15 points) finding nothing but net on a heave from beyond half-court after a Cherokees turnover to beat the buzzer and slice their lead to 60-46.
But six Peak points and Hester’s third 3-pointer of the game fueled another 13-3 McMinn run to start the fourth quarter that swelled the difference to 73-49 and sealed the result.
As they did the previous two meetings, the Cherokees out-rebounded Cleveland, this time around 32-28. The one time the Raiders beat McMinn this season, the first regular-season game, was the game in which they had heavily out-rebounded the Tribe.
“That was the key the first game, they killed us on the glass,” Casey said. “And then after that we made an adjustment and that was the difference in the last three games. And they’re physical and they’re tough. Jasen Brooks is very good. They have a nice ball club, but fortunately for us we were able to get some shots early and get in a rhythm and get up and down the floor and take care of business.”
Monroe, Evans and Hester were also named to the All-Region 3-4A team from the Cherokees after the game.
“This is my 32nd year doing this, and this is the most unselfish team I have ever had,” Casey said. “They love it and they’re happy. Hayden Smith played his tail off, and could have been on the All-Tournament team right there and wasn’t, but he’s tickled to death for these other guys. And that shows a lot of character, and it shows how much these guys care about each other.”
McMinn is now one home win away from returning to the TSSAA state tournament for the first time since 2011. The Cherokees will host LaVergne in the Class 4A sectional game 7 p.m. Monday back at McMinn County High School. LaVergne fell to Blackman 44-43 in overtime of the opposite Region 4-4A’s championship game Thursday.
“Winning, resting, coming on in practice, burning out in practice, and then giving it everything we got when we get there,” Peak said. “And we want to go as far as we can.”
