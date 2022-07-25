ENGLEWOOD – There is a world of difference between 7-on-7 and actual football, but Matt Moody was encouraged to see McMinn Central approach the first day of full-contact practice with the same energy that has driven a so-far encouraging preseason.
An overcast and temperate Monday morning at Englewood’s old youth football field didn’t hurt, either, in a practice that alternated between position drills and a full offense versus defense scrimmage.
“I think mentally, really at this point, I think all of us are excited that real football is back,” said Moody, who is entering his second year as the Chargers’ head coach. “We’re out of the 7-on-7 stuff and we’re out of the separate practices during the day and all that. I thought today was good mentally. It was overcast so the weather was nice, but we got after it pretty good. And I thought everyone felt ready to go.”
The Chargers had concluded their 7-on-7 circuit with a dominant showing Friday in the Oliver Springs 7-on-7 tournament. Central defeated Austin-East 20-8, Sale Creek 24-8 and Oliver Springs 34-6 before winning the championship 18-8 in a rematch with Sale Creek. The Chargers also won the lineman challenge in the tournament.
If anything at all can translate from 7-on-7 to real football, Moody believes it is Central’s mentality.
“It’s good to see us get out there and compete, especially against a couple of teams who had some really good athletes and stuff that we’ll see during the season,” Moody said. “I think that winning and seeing that success is contagious, and so I think to go there and have some success is good for us and our psyche and our mentality. It’s good to see some of this hard work paying off, but we’ve got a long way to go and we’ve got a lot of work to do to get ready for real football.”
However, Moody also wants to see the Chargers return to the physicality and tempo they displayed during spring practice, which ended in May with a head-turning spring scrimmage win at Class 5A Walker Valley.
“I think for us, the physicality that we played with in spring,” Moody said. “We had a really good spring practice and we saw some success in the scrimmage. So I think for us, the physicality, that’s what we want to see again. That we’re playing fast. These guys have worked really, really hard in the weight room, so I think physically our bodies have changed and we look different than we did. So if we can carry that mentality over into practice I think we’re going to be OK.
“We want to definitely get in game shape and play at the tempo we want to play with. Those are the two things that are the most important we want to see this week is our tempo and our physicality.”
The Chargers are looking to improve on last year’s season, which was Moody’s first as head coach. Central went 2-8 in 2021 but was one five-point loss in the season finale to Sweetwater from reaching the TSSAA playoffs.
The Chargers will host a five-way scrimmage 6 p.m. Friday at Central High School, with Austin-East, Copper Basin, Sequoyah and Greenback visiting.
Central’s second scrimmage will take place 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 5 at York Institute in Jamestown. The Chargers will also participate in the jamboree Aug. 12 at Polk County, in which they will play Sequoyah in the 8 p.m. game.
Central opens the 2022 season with the Black & Blue Game 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at cross-county rival McMinn County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.