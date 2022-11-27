CROSSVILLE – Coach Sammy Perkinson issued a challenge to Meigs County at halftime, with the Tigers ahead of tournament host Cumberland County 38-16.
“I told them at halftime, 'Listen, guys, they scored 16 points,” Perkinson said. “I expect them to not score more than 32, that's giving up a point a minute.' So we went out there second half and played some good defense.”
The Tigers met their head coach's challenge, continuing to ground the Jets in the second half on the way to a 66-32 victory Saturday to close out the Cumberland County Thanksgiving Tournament.
“That's my big thing, if we can get it done on the defensive end, we've got a chance,” Perkinson said.
Meigs (2-3) made 11 3-pointers against Cumberland, from seven different shooters, to pay off its defensive effort, as it erupted to a 21-8 lead after one quarter and continued to pull away. The Tigers led 50-23 after three.
Payton Armour led the Tigers with 16 points, including four threes. Levi Caldwell scored 14 points and Ethan Meadows 12.
STONE MEMORIAL 83, TIGERS 69: Meigs began the tournament with a competitive loss Friday to the Panthers, who return nearly everyone of consequence from last year's Class 3A state semifinalist team.
The Tigers trailed 44-28 at halftime but got as close as 10 points several times in the second half.
“We did good, really, very good,” Perkinson said. “We held our own, and I was proud.”
Meigs made nine threes against the Panthers, three each from Meadows and Armour, who finished the game with 23 and 21 points, respectively. Caldwell scored 15 points.
But the Tigers struggled to slow Stone's transition game. Cade Capps scored 29 points to lead the Panthers, and Matthew Bilbrey added 27.
“This sounds kind of funny, but even though Stone scored 80 points against us, we did a really good job defensively in the halfcourt,” Perkinson said. “Transition was not very good; Stone was very good in transition. If it was a long rebound or something, you were in trouble.
“But our halfcourt defense was really good against Stone. And that's what kept us in the game, really, other than giving up transition points on long rebounds, but they're really good in transition.”
Perkinson believes that halfcourt defensive effort against Stone carried over into the next day's dominant win against Cumberland.
“And then against Cumberland County, we held that same mentality, where we played halfcourt defense, and we held Cumberland to 16 points in the first half and 16 points in the second half,” Perkinson said.
STONE MEMORIAL 39, LADY TIGERS 26: Meigs' girls took a pair of losses in the tournament, beginning with Friday's game.
Despite the absence Friday of Talley Lawson, the Lady Tigers (2-3) led 10-5 after one quarter but fell behind 22-18 at halftime. The Lady Panthers pulled further away with a 9-3 third quarter.
“We have to take care of the basketball, and we have to do the little things right consistently,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins.
Lila Brown was Meigs' leading scorer with seven points.
CUMBERLAND 55, LADY TIGERS 20: The Lady Jets, who already have a signature win this season against McMinn Central, jumped ahead of Meigs to a 23-11 lead after one quarter and then swelled it to 40-13 at halftime and 53-17 after three quarters.
“Hopefully that helps us grow in areas that we need to grow in,” Jenkins said. “Those are two great teams and state-tournament teams that we could run into down the road so we know how to handle those situations.”
Lawson was back in action Saturday for the Lady Tigers, and she and Julia Howard shared the team high with five points each.
Both Meigs teams are back in action Tuesday at area rival McMinn County, with the girls' game tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys at roughly 7:30.
