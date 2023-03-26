ENGLEWOOD — Spencer Skidmore made the right decision, barely in time, with the fast ball to the inside coming his way.
The senior connected with the 2-2 pitch, resulting in a line drive that sailed well over the shortstop’s head, giving McCain Baker an easy trip home from third base and McMinn Central a 4-3 win over Whitwell in walk-off fashion Friday at Central High School.
“It was running in a little bit,” said Skidmore in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “I about didn’t swing on it, but it was close.”
Skidmore, who recently signed with King University in Bristol, fouled off two straight pitches from the Tigers’ fast-throwing Bennett McDougal with two strikes against him before delivering the winning single with two outs.
“A lot of adversity trying to fight off,” Skidmore said. “Trying to see every pitch I could and just working a lot.”
Skidmore, still working his way back after Tommy John surgery last year, ended up leading Central’s seven-hit performance at the plate hitting 2-4 with two RBIs.
“That was big for them, especially Skid,” said Chargers head coach Chris Shepherd. “He’s struggled here at the plate, but he’s starting to swing it a lot better. And I think that kid was perfect for him, because he didn’t have to think. That guy is throwing 88 or 89 (miles per hour) and he just reacted, ball up the middle, line drive, base hit, he just hammered that ball.”
Lead-off hitter McCain Baker drew a walk to start the bottom of the seventh inning, then stole two bases to get in position for the score.
The Chargers (5-2) out-hit Whitwell 7-4, but it was the Tigers scoring first in the top of the second inning with the help of two errors and a walk.
Central loaded bases with one out in the third inning but came away empty-handed and also stranded a runner at third base in the fourth inning.
The fifth inning finally proved fruitful for the Chargers, as AJ Hall led off with a single and stole two bases. Baker drew a walk and stole second, and a wild pitch on ball four to Alex Ring scored Central’s first run. Skidmore then bunted into an open space on the right side of the infield, leading to Baker and Ring both scoring and putting the Chargers ahead 3-1.
“We go back to that hitting thing, and we don’t make adjustments at the plate so we kind of do the same thing for five straight innings,” Shepherd said. “And then we finally get a couple of guys on and start bunting and moving some guys over. They fell asleep on one of the plays that we snuck in a run. But it’s just them making the adjustments at the plate, and every at-bat’s different, every pitch is different, and they’ve got to be able to keep doing that.”
But Whitwell loaded bases with no outs in the top of the sixth, scoring tying runs off a hit batter and a pop out for an RBI. But Hall (W), who came to the mound with bases loaded and nobody out, struck out the next batter and forced a groundout to get into the seventh still tied 3-3.
“And defensively, the last three years here, that’s what has been our Achilles’ heel,” Shepherd said. “We couldn’t field, we couldn’t throw, and so we are making plays. My pitchers are throwing strikes, we’re eliminating the walks and bit by pitches, even through we had one or two today. Our defense is stepping up, and that is big for us right now.”
Central’s game scheduled for Saturday against Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS) was postponed due to wet fields from rain the previous night.
The Chargers returned to District 3-2A play 6 p.m. Monday at home against Kingston, and they play the second leg of the series 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kingston’s Legion Field.
