Lady Bulldogs fall to ranked Cumberland From staff reports Sep 1, 2022 The Tennessee Wesleyan women's soccer team took its second straight 1-0 loss to an NAIA-ranked opponent to begin the season Wednesday at the TWU Athletic Complex.No. 16 Cumberland scored its goal in the 70th minute.The Lady Bulldogs (0-2) were outshot 15-8 overall and 7-4 on goal. Cumberland attempted six corner kicks and TWU three.TWU plays one more non-conference game Tuesday at Georgetown College (Kentucky) before beginning Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at home against Milligan.
