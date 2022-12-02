During a breakout football season for McMinn Central, Hunter Cook was the workhorse in the backfield.
And the other coaches in Region 3-3A took notice of the Chargers’ junior standout, and he earned the region’s Running Back of the Year honor in the list of awards announced Tuesday.
“Super-proud of Hunter and the work he put in in the offseason,” said Central head coach Matt Moody. “Our region was extremely competitive this year, so for him to be honored in that way is a great accomplishment. He brings an intense level of toughness, and we are excited about the season he had and look forward to seeing what he can accomplish next season.”
Cook ran for 918 yards and 11 touchdowns on 180 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and was also a reliable receiver out of the backfield with 18 catches for 261 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Two of Central’s assistant coaches also earned a region superlative, with offensive line coaches Josh Goodin and Kim Gossett being named Co-Offensive Assistants of the Year, along with Brainerd’s Caylen Stewart.
After a 2-8 mark last year, the Chargers finished the 2022 season with a 6-6 overall record and were 3-2 in Region 3-3A play on the way to a third-place regular-season finish. Central reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2014, reaching the second round.
In the wake of that breakthrough campaign, the Chargers landed six players on the All-Region 3-3A First Team, all of them seniors: quarterback/safety Novice Cox, safety Blake Elrod, offensive/defensive lineman Isaiah Trew, offensive lineman Trajan Moses, defensive lineman Landon Watkins and linebacker Harley Turpin.
Wide receiver/cornerback McCain Baker, also a senior, earned Central’s All-Region Academic Award.
Five more Chargers received Second Team recognition: junior receiver Bay Harbison, junior defensive lineman Aiden McKee, senior defensive back River Turpin, senior linebacker Isaiah Edmonds and sophomore running back/linebacker Raymond McCarty.
Other Region 3-3A superlatives, many of which went to region champion and state quarterfinalist Sweetwater, were as follows:
• MVP: Malik Arnett (Sweetwater)
• Offensive MVP: Martels Carter Jr. (Brainerd)
• Defensive MVP: Kwynton Chenault (Loudon), Ripley Hutcherson (Signal Mountain)
• Special Teams MVP: Semy Turner (Loudon)
• Newcomer of the Year: Cash Keene (Signal Mountain)
• Coach of the Year: Mike Martin (Sweetwater)
• Defensive Assistant of the Year: David Staff (Sweetwater)
• Quarterback of the Year: Landen Boyd (Sweetwater)
• Tight End/Fullback of the Year: Kain Ladd (Kingston)
• Offensive Lineman of the Year: Daven Cozart (Sweetwater)
• Wide Receiver of the Year: Blake Wolfard (Signal Mountain)
• Linebacker of the Year: Jayven Melton (Sweetwater)
• Interior Lineman of the Year: Jovan Johnkins (Sweetwater)
• Safety of the Year: Javaris Gallaher (Kingston)
• Cornerback of the Year: Terrance Lee Jr. (Brainerd)
• Defensive End of the Year: Gavin Divine (Loudon)
• Kicker of the Year: Brennan Teutimez (Sweetwater)
