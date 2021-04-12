Defense was the difference between an opening-game win and a nightcap loss for McMinn County.
The Lady Cherokees pounded nine hits in their 5-1 victory in the first game against Tellico Plains on Friday at McMinn County High School, while playing error-free in the field.
The Lady Tribe out-hit the Lady Bears 10-3 in the second game, but unlike the opener, it also committed four errors and fell away to a 5-3 loss to settle for the split of the doubleheader. Both games in the twin bill were five innings.
McMinn (8-7) returns to District 5-AAA play 5 p.m. today at home, hosting East Hamilton. The Lady Cherokees then hit the road 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Bradley Central.
Tellico parlayed a lead-off walk and a bunt single into one run on an RBI hit in the top of the third inning, cutting McMinn’s lead to 3-1.
RBI hits from Lexi Cooley and Wade tacked on two more Lady Tribe runs in the fourth inning.
Sadie Brazzell (W) recorded seven strikeouts against two walks and three hits in her complete game.
But the first of the Lady Tribe’s four errors gave Tellico a run in the bottom of the first inning, and two more errors helped the Lady Bears tie it in the second.
A lead-off single and another error in the third inning set up Tellico for a three-run blast that put McMinn in a 5-2 hole.
Rayleigh Hawkins’ RBI single in the fourth inning made for the only run the Lady Cherokees could score after.
Cagle (L) pitched the first 2 1/3 innings, with one strikeout against one walk and one hit. Only one of the four runs against Cagle was earned. Brazzell finished the game, notching three more strikeouts against two hits, no walks and one earned run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.