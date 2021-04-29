KINGSPORT – Tennessee Wesleyan's softball team stayed alive in the elimination bracket of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament with a 1-0 win over No. 1 seed Milligan on Wednesday.
Destiny Painter batted in the lone run for the No. 5-seeded Lady Bulldogs, scoring Malyssa Jeter in the second inning. Cheyenne Strong recorded four strikeouts in the win.
TWU (22-14) had fallen into the elimination bracket with a 2-0 loss to fourth seed Point on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs play again 1 p.m. today against No. 2 seed Truett-McConnell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.