DECATUR - The Tigers dropped a 2-1 decision to visiting Sweetwater in a game that dramatically affects Meigs County’s seeding in the upcoming baseball district tournament.
Had the Tigers swept Sweetwater they would be in contention for a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the District 3-2A Tournament. Now, they are competing for a No. 3 or 4 seed.
“You need three things to win a baseball game,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “You need good pitching and good defense, both of which we had. You also need timely hitting, which we did not have. You have a runner on third with no outs - and we had that twice tonight - and don’t score, that’s going to come back to bite you. Even in the win at Loudon, we only had six hits in 12 innings. We have got to get our bats going.”
Roberts added that it was a shame that pitcher Payton Armour wouldn’t get the win despite pitching a good game. In each of the losses in which Armour pitched the Tigers were tied or ahead when he had to be pulled due to a high pitch count.
The Tigers (8-6, 5-4 in 3-2A) will travel to Sweetwater tonight with the first pitch set for 6 p.m.
Sweetwater 2, Meigs 1
Both pitchers dominated the first four innings. Sweetwater gave up two hits in the first four inning with to more Tigers reaching on errors. Armour gave up just two hits in the first four innings for the Tigers, with one of those being a bunt single.
The Wildcats were the first team to break into the scoring column with a single run in the fifth on a sacrifice bunt with a runner on third.
Meigs tied the game in the sixth. Logan Carrol led off the inning with a double and two outs later Nate Levy doubled him home.
Meigs had a chance to win the game in the seventh with Jackson Shaver on third after singling and Armour on second after being intentionally walked.
The next batter flied out and then after Carroll was internally walked, the next batter also flied out to end the inning.
That was Meigs’ best chance at winning as the next six batters over the next two innings went down in order. Sweetwater scored what turned out to be the winning run in the ninth when a double and an error turned into a run on another error.
The Tigers finished with six hits, with Shaver being the only multiple-hit batter for Meigs as he had a pair of singles. Levy picked up an RBI on is run-producing double.
Armour pitched for eight innings, giving up one run on seven hits. He walked one and struck out four.
Carroll gave up one run on one one hit in his one inning for work in the ninth. He walked three, but two of those were intentional and struck out two. Meig also committed two errors in the ninth.
Sweetwater committed two errors in the game while Meigs had also had two.
