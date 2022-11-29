ENGLEWOOD – The McMinn Central Chargerettes, fueled by their defense, trounced their rival Polk County Wildkittens 79-39 Tuesday night at home.
The Chargerettes (3-2) came out of the gate making their first four shot attempts and setting the tone early with their physical full-court press defense. Karina Bystry scored seven points in the first and had two steals that led to easy layups for Molly Masingale, who scored six in the first. Central took a 20-12 lead going into the second quarter.
Central kept its foot on the gas, holding the Wildkittens (1-3) to 13 points in the second quarter. The Chargerettes forced 12 turnovers in the first half alone. They turned those turnovers into easy baskets, scoring 19 in the second and going into halftime with a comfortable 39-25 lead. Masingale had a game-high 13 in the first half.
“We played hard and had fun, that’s what we tried to preach to them,” said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. “Play hard, have fun and I think we did that tonight. We’re good when we play defense, we’re good when we get down the floor, get us some easy shots, so I think we wore them down.”
The Chargerettes forced nine more turnovers in the second half, outscoring the Wildkittens 40-14. Reagan Baker scored 13 points in the second half on the way to 18 for the game. Bystry finished with a game-high 19 and set the tone defensively, and Masingale finished with 15. Nine players ended up scoring in the game.
“We just wanted to put pressure on the other team,” Morgan said. “We weren’t trying to steal. That’s the biggest thing about the press: if you get out there trying to steal you get out of position. So we just wanted to put pressure and make it tough on the other team, and hopefully they’ll make some turnovers.”
The Chargers (0-3) scored seven points in the first quarter and 12 in the second quarter. Central’s defense, however, held the Wildcats (5-1) to just a 22-19 lead at halftime.
“We came out like a bunch of banshees in the first quarter,” said Chargers head coach Daniel Curtis. “We got up 7-0 and we went stone-cold. We got out of doing what we’re told and kind of settled for some shots we shouldn’t have settled for. We kind of settled in in the second quarter only scoring 19 in the first half.
“We got to start scoring the ball a little bit better, that’s what we are going to work on. Defensively, I don’t think we can play much better defensively. I thought we played well, but it’s early. It’s early, that’s what these guys got to understand. They’re still trying to knock off some football rust. That’s why shots are not falling, we’ll get the scoring stuff down, but if we can guard like that we’ll be OK.”
The Chargers only scored six points coming out the half and had 25 points going into the fourth quarter. This is where the game changed, although Polk only mustered 14 points in the third, they took a 36-25 lead going into the fourth.
Will Cooper scored 16 points and Gabe Masingale a game-high 25 points, but Polk’s lead was too much to overcome. The Chargers scored 22 points in the fourth quarter in a rally that fell short.
“We going to look for Gabe to score,” Curtis said. “Everybody else around him got their roles. They’ll play their roles and we’ll get shots to fall. We’ll straighten this thing out. We’ll be all right.”
