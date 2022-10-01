Things started off slow for Meigs County, but they picked things up in the second half to cruise to a 20-0 victory Friday night.
Three of the Tigers' four first half possessions stalled out, in large part due to either turnovers or penalties, and they headed to halftime up just 6-0. However, after the break they hit the end zone on two out of three drives to come away from Benton with the win over Polk County (4-3).
"That's what we've talked about all year," Meigs Head Coach Jason Fitzgerald said of the penalties and turnovers that plagued his team in the opening half. "(Polk) didn't do anything to stop us – we stopped ourselves with penalties and turnovers."
After graduation hit the Tigers hard the past couple of years, this year's squad is full of youth and Fitzgerald said that has led to issues like this coming and going.
"Early in the year when we lost a couple of games, it was because of penalties and turnovers," he said. "Our last three games we've cut out those penalties and turnovers. Going down the stretch, you cannot have penalties and you cannot have turnovers."
The Wildcats opened the game with the ball and worked their way from their own 41 to the Meigs 34 in six plays. However, facing a 4th and 2, Polk quarterback Cade Brewer couldn't connect on a pass and the ball came to Meigs County.
The Tigers were getting a drive going, as Tuff Ricker ran twice for 11 yards and quarterback Ethan Meadows found Payton Armour for 11 yards. But a fumble on the sixth play put the Wildcat offense back on the field.
Another lengthy, time-consuming drive pushed the ball from Polk's 39 to Meigs' 28, but a pair of incompletions sent the ball back to Meigs once again. However, it didn't pay off once again.
A 15 yard dash by Ty Kraskouskas and a 21 yard scamper by Meadows started up another promising drive for Meigs, as the Tigers moved down to the Polk County 11 early in the second. But, a sack followed by a pass interference penalty set Meigs up with 2nd and 34 at the Polk 35. A four yard gain and two incompletions later and Meigs' second drive had stalled.
The Tigers forced a Polk punt on the ensuing possession and this time they were able to cash in on their chance.
A completion from Meadows to Armour for 14 yards and then 25 yards in two runs from Kraskouskas helped put the Tigers at the host 36 and then a facemask penalty brought them even closer. Two plays later, Bryson Hiefnar took a handoff over left tackle and dashed 18 yards for the first points of the game. The PAT failed, leaving Meigs' lead at 6-0.
The Wildcats put together one final, time-consuming drive of the half, but it again stalled out at Meigs' 29 with a pair of incompletions.
Looking to score once more before half, the Tigers got a long run from Kraskouskas of 26 yards to the Polk 45. But again, a blocking below the waist penalty pushed Meigs back to 1st and 20 from their own 45 and a Hail Mary as the buzzer sounded fell short.
While the offense only got in the end zone once in the first half, the Tiger defense held firm against Polk's rushing attack. The defense didn't allow a point the entire game and the Wildcat offense turned the ball over on downs on all but one of their drives in the first half – that one a punt. Fitzgerald was happy about that aspect of his team's play.
"Our defense is getting better," he said. "We've only given up seven points the last three games – they're getting a lot better."
The teams traded failed drives in the second half, but then the Tiger offense got going.
The drive started with 4:12 left in the third on a five yard run by Kraskouskas to the Meigs 42. The Tigers methodically drove it from there, aided by a 13 yard run by Meadows and a facemask penalty against Polk, until they got to the Wildcat two yard line. From there, Ricker punched in the score and Meadows found Armour on a quick slant for the conversion. With 10:51 left in the game, Meigs led 14-0.
The Tigers got one more score after the ensuing Polk County punt.
A facemask penalty against the hosts gave the drive a good start and then the Tigers alternated carries between Kraskouskas, Hiefnar, Ricker and Meadows as they rolled 49 yards in 11 plays, capped off by Meadows taking the ball himself on a sweep around left tackle to the end zone. This conversion attempt failed, cementing the final score of 20-0.
The Tigers will have one more non-district foe this Friday as they travel to Copper Basin (0-7) before back to back key Region 3(2A) contests at Tyner Academy and home against Marion County.
"We need to get better each week," Fitzgerald said. "We were young starting off (the season), we're not an old football team. We're getting more experienced and we want to get better and better and better as the year goes."
Kickoff Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m.
