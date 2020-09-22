CHATTANOOGA – Josh Loveday and Kerigan Klauber are going back to state. That much was practically a given Monday.
McMinn Central's leading boys' and girls' golfers, respectively, were aiming for even more, and both finished second place individually in the Region 3-Small Class tournament at Moccasin Bend Golf Club.
Loveday ended his day tied for the lead with a 1-under par 71. The senior has finished every event this season under par except for last week's district tournament.
And yet Loveday couldn't help feeling a bit disappointed after shooting 33 on the front nine and having a two-stroke lead on eventual region medalist Benjamin Burns of Signal Mountain through the first 16 holes.
But Loveday went double bogey on No. 17 and slid into a tie with Burns. Loveday made par on the first playoff hole, but Burns made birdie to win the medal.
"I'm disappointed in how I finished, because to be 3-under through 16 and not shoot in the 60s is a little disappointing knowing how it could've been,” Loveday said. “But I was happy to be tied for first and put myself in that position anyway and lock up a spot in state, and to compete for, who knows, a state championship.”
Klauber, meanwhile, shook off a 41 on the front nine by firing a 35 on her back nine, at one point ringing up a streak of four birdies through five holes. Klauber's 76 was an 18-hole tournament personal best.
"The 41 on the front half, I wasn't going to let it get to me,” Klauber said. "I knew I had to make some better strokes. I started rolling in some good birdie putts and had some good approach shots that I left two or three feet from the hole for those birdie putts.”
Klauber went into No. 18 having rallied to within one stroke of region medalist Ashley Holland of Sale Creek. But Holland birdied to finish with a 73.
"I just tried to keep playing as good as I can, going par or birdie, whatever I could do to make up a stroke,” Klauber said. “But it definitely crossed my mind that I was close.”
The Central girls finished as the team runners-up with a 168. Sale Creek won the region title with a 162, which sends that entire team to the state tournament.
Carsi Beaty shot 92 to finish only one spot – and two strokes – short of joining Klauber at the state tournament. The top three individuals not on the region title team advance to state. Signal Mountain's Caroline Burns (84) and Sally Hogue (90) were the other two individual qualifiers from the region.
Abby Paul carded a 103 for Central's girls. Silas Ward, competing as an individual, finished with a 96 in the boys' field.
"I felt like we competed really good today, with the girls getting second and Josh doing what he did,” said Central Coach Daniel Curtis.
Signal Mountain's boys won the region championship with a 294. Signal Mountain is the defending Small Class team state champion. Joining Loveday as individual state qualifiers are Trent Bibee (79) and Dalen Gibby (81), both from Sweetwater.
The Small Class State Golf Tournament will take place Sept. 29-30 at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.
Loveday finished 19th last season, but he's aiming for the individual title this time around.
"It's going to be really competitive, there's a lot of good golfers, but I've played with them in tournaments this summer, so I know who they are and know their game,” Loveday said. “But if I stick to my game and hit fairways and greens, play smart, I'll give myself a chance.”
Klauber is poised to improve on her 26th-place state finish from last year, in which she had shot in the 90s both days.
"Not letting my nerves get to me, because I let them get to me last time,” Klauber said of her goal at state this year. “Now I know what the course is like, and I know my competition, so I can hopefully play really well and shoot in the 70s at state, too.”
