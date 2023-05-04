CHATTANOOGA – Several McMinn County track and field athletes kept their seasons going with top-four event finishes in the Region 3-AAA meet Tuesday at Howard High School.
Individually for the boys, Tyler Bowers, a senior, placed first in the 400-meter run with a time of 52.96 seconds. Braden Mayfield, a junior, was fourth in the 1600m in 5:02.23. Shamus Crayne, a sophomore, was third in the 3200m in 11:03.52. Clark Nation, a freshman, was second in the triple jump with a distance of 40 feet, 1.5 inches.
Three boys’ relay teams also advanced past the region meet. The 4x100-meter relay team of Jakyran Dyer, Ethan Faulkner, Luke Hensley and Taylon White finished fourth in 45.52 seconds. The 4x400m team of Bowers, Winston Coffey, Zach Hilario and Mayfield was fourth in 3:51.95. The 4x800m team of Bowers, Crayne, Jefferson Hester and Mayfield was third in 9:29.44.
On the girls’ side, AJ Sierra, a junior, was fourth in the 200-meter dash in 28.27 seconds. Kenzi Stapleton, a junior, qualified in both the 800m (third place) and 1600m (second place) with times of 2:37.03 and 5:47.48, respectively. Xiu Xiu Robinson, a junior, and Kinsley Hayes, a senior, both advanced in the 3200m, with Robinson second in 14:12.85 and Hayes fourth in 15:26.93. Taliyah Ryan, a freshman, was third in the 100m hurdles in 19.93 seconds.
Robinson, Kate Sherwood, Stapleton and Lorelai Ziegler also qualified in the 4x400m and 4x800m relay events. They were fourth in the 4x400m in 4:54.39 and third in the 4x800m in 11:29.22.
All of the above athletes will compete in the Section 2-AAA meet Tuesday at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna.
