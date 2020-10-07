The McMinn County girls' soccer game at home Thursday against Hardin Valley is canceled, due to Hardin Valley having double-booked on its schedule that day. There is no make-up game.
The Lady Cherokees will return to action in the District 5-AAA tournament semifinals, which kicks off 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the McMinn County Soccer Complex. McMinn, as the No. 1 seed, will host the winner of the play-in game between No. 4 Cleveland and No. 5 Bradley Central.
