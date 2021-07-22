In the age of zingers and insults, both on the field of play and in social media, sportsmanship still has its place in high school sports.
Everyone plays to win, but sometimes athletes and coaches step over the line. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) released its list of of disciplinary actions for 2020-21 and a 10-year ejection summary report to the Board of Control last month and has published both at TSSAA.org
According to the report, there were 303 players ejected in all sports during the 2020-2021 season. Not all sports were allowed to be played in 2020 due to COVID-19 so going back to the 2019-2020 season, there were 628 players ejected and 68 coaches ejected.
For the local schools, the list of players or coaches ejected in 2020-2021 is short. McMinn Central had one player suspended for a flagrant personal foul in 2020 while McMinn County had a coach suspended for unsportsmanlike conduct. Meigs is not listed in the disciplinary actions report for 2020-2021.
New Meigs girls basketball coach Derika Jenkins said her players know how to act and she believes that goes for all of Meigs County sports.
“Myself and the girls know how to handle things when things don’t go our way,” Jenkins said. “When things get a little chippy, they aren’t going to let people run over them, but they know how to handle it. I think that is something that is instilled here in Meigs County.”
Not that incidents haven’t happened in the past in Meigs or any of the other local schools, but incidents rising to the level of ejections, especially for players, doesn’t seem to happen often for Meigs, McMinn County and McMinn Central high schools.
On the whole, however, one could argue the number of ejectionable incidents is rising.
The number of player ejections has risen from 454 in 2010-2011 to 628 in 2018-2019. Part of the reason could be more sports are played now than in 2010, but also social media may be partly to blame as well.
McMinn Central Coach Johnny Morgan said 30 years ago, players could say something after the game and it wouldn’t go out for everybody to see. Now, Morgan said, players will make questionable posts and they have no filters.
“Social media has magnified it,” Morgan said. “It used to be that if a player said something after the game, the reporter could filter it and leave it out. Now, the players can post it and it gets out, stirs things up."
And of course, what shows up on social media could affect behavior during the next game between those two opponents.
While some of the ejections were due to fighting or - more commonly - excessive arguing by coaches, excessively hard contact or card accumulation in soccer, there is also the case of taunting or making obscene gestures
"I appreciate the good role modes (in the professional ranks), and they are out there," Morgan said. "But there are also some bad ones. Kids see that behavior and it filters down."
Although only loosely tied to personal fouls and ejections, some behavior can be tied to the pressure some athletes are under, either from themselves or by outside sources - especially when it comes from chasing scholarships.
"The pressure is mostly from people other than the athletes," Morgan said. "And it’s mostly from adults. Sometimes people forget it’s a game and not a life and death thing. Before every game I tell my players to play hard and have fun."
