The McMinn Force FC 2002 high school girls’ team, which includes three players each from McMinn County and McMinn Central, finished second place in the U.S. Youth Soccer Tennessee State Cup this past weekend in Murfreesboro.
McMinn Force FC took down Knoxville Crush 1-0 in the quarterfinals, then upset the higher seed from Knox Reds 2-0 to advance to the finals.
“The girls had to overcome some adversity to make it to the championship game,” said Force coach Tom Hansford.
The Force fell to Armada FC, from Nashville, 3-1 in the championship match. Armada had not given up a goal all season before that title match.
Allison Hansford, Jalen Rymer and Allie Sewell were the McMinn players on the Force, and Carlee Rule, Kellan Baker and Savannah Miller were the Central players on the roster.
Other notable players from near the area on the Force were Jenna Gibson, Macy Gibson and Kaitlyn Vincent from Walker Valley, Jenna Bosserdet from Cleveland and Hailey Esquinance from Bradley Central.
“The six McMinn County and McMinn Central girls that were on this team will start preparing with their high school teams and see how far they can make a run this season as well,” Hansford said.
