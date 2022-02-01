LOUDON — McMinn Central had the tempo it wanted all evening, dominating Loudon from start to finish.
Gabe Masingale scored a career-high 38 points, and the Chargers forced 28 turnovers, including 18 steals, on the way to a 78-43 pasting of the Redskins on Friday at Loudon High School.
“I thought our pressure was pretty good, defensively man-to-man we got in them a little bit with Isaiah Edmonds, McCain Baker, Darius (Carden)’s length, Jyrel (Arnwine),” said Chargers coach Daniel Curtis. “They all played pretty good.”
Central (9-12, 5-2 District 3-2A) jumped ahead 21-11 after one quarter and continued to swell its lead to 43-26 at halftime. Masingale scored nine in the first quarter, and the sophomore had 16 by the intermission.
“Offensively, Gabe Masingale just had himself a day,” Curtis said. “He just kept attacking them and they didn’t have an answer for him on the offensive end.”
Will Cooper drained three 3-pointers on the way to 11 of his 18 points in the second quarter. Cooper hit his third trey and Masingale added 11 more of his points in the third quarter, as the Chargers took a 62-36 lead into the final period. Carden also finished with 12 points for Central.
Coupled with Meigs County’s loss to Sweetwater on Friday, the Chargers are currently in sole possession of second place in the District 3-2A standings. Central hosts first-place Sweetwater on Tuesday in The Roundhouse, seeking to break a nine-game losing streak to the Wildcats. If the Chargers can beat Sweetwater for the first time since 2018, they keep their hopes of a first-place regular-season district finish alive.
“That’s one we’d like to have,” Curtis said. “They’re going to play really good defense, and we’re going to have to score better than we have been. But I feel like if we can get to 60 points, we’ll win that ball game.”
The Chargerettes (17-4, 7-0) then put a swift end to any such idea. After a surprisingly narrow 12-7 lead over the district’s last-place team after one period, Central outscored the Lady Redskins 28-5 in the second quarter to lead 40-12 at halftime.
Central continued ballooning its lead to 61-23 after three, easily winning its first of head coach Johnny Morgan’s two-game suspension after his ejection Thursday at Polk County.
“We came out in the third quarter and played like we were capable,” said Chargerettes assistant coach Christy Buckner, who guided the team in Morgan’s absence. “We had more effort and intensity in that quarter than the others.”
Ten Chargerettes ended up scoring, led by Molly Masingale with 16 points, Kellan Baker with 14 and Maddox Mayfield with 10.
Central is back in action against Sweetwater on Tuesday in The Roundhouse. The girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at roughly 7:30.
