Meigs County has held a stranglehold recently in the rivalry with McMinn Central and the Chargers want to reverse that trend.
It’s a rivalry that started in 1966, with Meigs holding a 26-19 edge since then. The Tigers have won the last six years and have outscored the Chargers 228-14 over that span.
Central last won in 2014, which was the last game of a four-game Charger win streak.
The latest edition of the rivalry takes place on Friday at Meigs with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
“You don’t have to tell them much to get them ready to play when we play Central,” Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said it is definitely a rivalry, but not on the scale of Auburn-Alabama. Fitzgerald played at Auburn.
“I don’t know if the hate is that bad. Some of them (players) are friends with each other,” Fitzgerald said. “That doesn’t tone down the desire to win, but some of them are friends.”
Central Coach Matt Moody agreed that the series between the teams is a good rivalry, one that the Chargers always want to win, but noted he wants his team to continue to get better no matter who it plays.
“For us it’s a game that we can use to keep building momentum for the back end of our schedule,” Moody said. “Everything that we wanted to accomplish is still right there in front of us.”
Fitzgerald said getting better is imperative as the Tigers played a sloppy game in their win over Tellico last week with 11 penalties for 90 yards and five turnovers.
“It’s important that we are a better team than we were last week. We have to clean up a few things,” Fitzgerald said. “Going back and looking at film, it wasn’t as bad as I thought. We had 500 yards of offense and held them to 24 yards rushing, so you can’t say it was bad. It’s never as bad as you think or as good as you think. We just have to clean up some penalties and turnovers.”
While Fitzgerald said it’s important to work on themselves, he knows Meigs still has to gameplan against an improved Central team.
“Coach Moody has brought a new scheme. Coach (Brent) Masingale always does a great job. They get lined up correctly, they play hard and they run to the ball,” Fitzgerald said. “Offensively they are more of a spread look with some athletes that can go get the ball. I’m anxious to see how we match up against that.”
For Moody’s part, he knows Central has a challenge ahead.
“Meigs is a really good team that has a good chance to be playing for the 2A state championship,” Moody said. “They are big and they are physical. You don’t win like they have been without good players and Coach Fitz has done a really good job since he’s been there.”
Moody said a couple of early season losses were frustrating, but he’s proud of the way his team has kept fighting to turn things around.
“I am happy with where we are at right now,” Moody said. “The past two weeks we have found a way to win and I’m proud of them for that.”
One of the more intriguing matchups, should the coaches put them up against each other, would be Cameron Huckabey for Meigs and Darius Carden for Central. Both are tall, athletic players at receiver and defensive back.
Fitzgerald agreed that would be a good matchup, but added that other players, such as Jackson Shaver, have also done a good job in the secondary.
One of the key players for Central, Jyrell Arnwine, is close to 100% after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason. Moody said he is still banged up a bit, like all players this time of year.
“He’s a tough kid, he’s battled through it,” Moody said. “He’s versatile, he can play a lot of different positions. He may play a little defense this week, we don’t know yet.”
Unfortunately for Central, the status for Novice Cox is up in the air. He will be evaluated later in the week to see if his shoulder is good enough to play. If not, Gabe Masingale will start and Blake Elrod will be the backup.
Masingale, a basketball player, has already made an impact for Central despite only recently deciding to play. He has mostly played receiver, but filled in at quarterback when Cox was hurt in the win over Brainerd last week.
“He’s just a ballplayer,” Fitzgerald said of Masingale.
Moody said he has been impressed with his team in terms of work ethic and the willingness to do whatever it takes to win.
“All these guys are special in their willingness to work hard and be unselfish,” Moody said. “It’s just a special group.”
It might take a special effort for the underdog Chargers to upset the No. 1-ranked Tigers, but that’s what rivalries are all about.
