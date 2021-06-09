ETOWAH — A gymnastics summer camp will take place June 14-18 at the Etowah Community Center.
The session for kindergarten through third grade will begin 9:30 a.m. each day, and the fourth through eighth grade session at 10:30 a.m. each day.
To register, contact the center at 423-263-6575. Cost is $40 per student.
