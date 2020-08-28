CHATTANOOGA — Meigs County earned a 2-0 win at Hixson in a lightning-shortened game on Thursday.
Central Coach Travis Tuggle was pleased with the win, but said his team needs to make a lot of improvement.
“I didn’t think we played all that well, really,” Tuggle said. “We haven’t been able to condition like we normally would have (because of COVID-19) so we have some conditioning issues. We started three freshmen and we got caught out of position sometimes. We had four players out so that didn’t help. So we have some things to work on, but that’s good about first games. Now we know what we have to work on and conditioning is one of them.”
Tuggle said Hixson was a disciplined team that had its chances to score, but that the competition level will go up next Tuesday when Central hosts Signal Mountain at 6 p.m.
Central 2, Hixson 0
It looked at first as if the Chargerettes would run away with an easy victory when Carlee Rule scored inside the first minute of play. She took a shot right in the middle of the field about 10 or 15 yards from the goal and fired a shot into the net to put Central up 1-0.
Rule had another shot a few minutes later that was saved by Hixson’s goalie, who made several saves of balls shot right at her.
Rule had several other chances, but not on target, though a free kick sailed just over the bar. Kellan Baker and Rule had ample opportunities to find space, but couldn’t find the back of the net until Rule scored again with 12:15 left in the opening half.
Hixson had a few chances, but none that materialized into serious threats and the half ended with Central ahead 2-0.
Lightning began flashing at halftime and the referees called a halt to the game. The officials waited for awhile before deciding to call the game. Because a half was played it is an official game with the Chargerettes picking up the 2-0 victory.
