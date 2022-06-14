Former Tennessee Wesleyan baseball standout Gary Mattis Jr. (28) is congratulated by head coach Billy Berry after hitting a home run during the shortened 2020 season. Mattis signed a free-agent deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Another Tennessee Wesleyan baseball program alumnus has signed a contract with a Major League Organization (MLB). Gary Mattis Jr., a student-athlete who played two seasons for the baseball team, inked his name on a free-agent deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
After his playing career with the Bulldogs, the Broward County, Fla., native signed with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League, a professional partner league of the MLB. During two seasons with the Otters (joining the team midseason of the 2021 season), Mattis Jr., totaled a .282 batting average with the three home runs, 35 runs batted in (RBI), and 39 stolen bases. This season, Mattis Jr., recorded a .260 batting average with three home runs, 16 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. Mattis Jr., played multiple infield positions for the Otters and worked his way to the lead-off spot in the lineup.
Through his two seasons with TWU, one of which was the 2020 season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, the infielder had 111 hits, 112 runs, 27 doubles, 3 triples, 29 home runs, 96 RBIs, and 35 stolen bases. In the 2021 season where Mattis Jr., became the first-ever NAIA National Player of the Year in program history, the shortstop had 82 runs, 82 hits, 21 doubles, 25 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases. Mattis Jr., finished the 2021 season with a .408 batting average, a .523 on-base percentage, and a .896 slugging percentage to give him a career slash line of .417/.527/.868. Mattis Jr., was also named Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Year, a member of the All-AAC First Team, t to the NAIA All-American First Team, and to the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings NAIA Gold Glove at the shortstop position, becoming only the second player in program history to win a Gold Glove.
Mattis is the first position player from the Otters to sign with an MLB organization since 2019 and is the third MLB signee for the organization this season.
Mattis Jr., is the 35th player in the program's history to sign or be drafted by an MLB organization. 63 former players have signed a professional contract with an MLB organization or an independent professional baseball organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.