With the high stakes involved Friday, McMinn County’s girls could be seen flying all over the basketball court and chasing down loose balls. Coincidentally or not, their shots were falling, too.
Peytyn Oliver led three double-figure scorers with 21 points, and the Lady Cherokees quelled East Hamilton in a 66-45 victory at McMinn County High School, sweeping the regular-season District 5-AAA series.
Addie Smith and Jada Mack each notched a double-double. Smith scored 16 points and pulled 11 rebounds, and Mack added 12 points while nabbing a team-high 12 boards.
“What sticks out in my head more than anything is we played so hard tonight,” said Lady Cherokees coach Tim McPhail. “We outworked them, and I think you saw that with loose balls and offensive rebounds. I just felt like we outworked them, and that will get you wins a lot of nights.”
It was a win that kept the Lady Tribe (8-11, 5-3 District 5-AAA) on the path to clinching a top-three seeding for the district tournament, which they can further solidify if they can win Tuesday at Walker Valley.
“You go back to the start of the season and that’s where a lot of people had us pegged, at four or five (in the district),” McPhail said.
“I don’t think that most people thought we would be in this situation as far as the district standings go. And obviously if we can win Tuesday, it will be a super accomplishment for us.”
Three-pointers from Smith and Brooklyn Stinnett and four Oliver points helped the Lady Cherokees to an early 13-5 lead. East Hamilton (4-8, 2-4) closed the gap with a 7-0 run, but Oliver drained a three at the first-quarter buzzer to give McMinn back some separation with a 17-12 lead.
“They’re very athletic, but they don’t shoot the ball as well,” McPhail said of East Hamilton. “But we struggled tonight defensively keeping them out of the lane penetrating and getting easy buckets. I thought we did a better job of that in the second half than we did the first half.”
A McKenna Hayes 3-pointer had brought East Hamilton back within 21-19, but Oliver answered with her second triple of the game, starting a 14-5 McMinn run that Smith continued with two free throws and a putback. The Lady Cherokees led 35-24 at halftime after Aubrey Pickel drilled a trey.
“The first thing is we made shots, and that’s what we’d been struggling with lately,” McPhail said. “And our execution off our offenses, we did a really good job of doing what we were supposed to do, and that led to open shots tonight.”
A Mack basket in the post, Oliver’s third 3-pointer and another Smith putback made up a 7-0 run to start the third quarter, putting the Lady Tribe ahead 42-24. McMinn led as much as 20 points in the third and went into the fourth up 51-34.
Another 7-3 run to start the final period, with two Oliver layups sandwiching a Smith three, put the game out of reach. The Lady Cherokees’ largest lead was 66-41 after Pickel’s second 3-pointer of the evening.
The rest of the first half and the game belonged to East Hamilton.
The Hurricanes looked every bit their Associated Press Class AAA No. 6 state ranking as they whipped up a 24-1 run that took up the rest of the first quarter and the first two minutes of the second.
By that point, the Cherokees (10-8, 4-4) were behind 30-8. Bebb, one of McMinn’s few bright spots Friday, scored eight of his team-high 23 points in the second quarter, but the damage was done and the Tribe faced a 45-18 deficit at halftime.
“I would rank them (East Hamilton) as the top team in our district right now the way they’re playing,” said Cherokees coach Ed Clendenen. “We ran into a buzzsaw. They executed, they outhustled us, they out-physicaled us, they outcoached us, they did everything.”
Runyan scored 11 of his 17 points in the third quarter, and Bebb eight more, but McMinn still trailed 61-37 heading into the final period. The Cherokees got within 19 points a couple of times in the fourth but never seriously threatened a comeback.
“The damage was done. We dug a hole, and we’ve done it before, and we were down 20 at the beginning of the fourth quarter last year and almost pulled it out,” Clendenen said. “Sort of the same scenario, we just didn’t cut it under 20.”
Marcus Long led East Hamilton (10-2, 5-1) with 27 points, and Jordan Harris scored 20 for the Hurricanes.
With the loss, McMinn’s hopes for a top-two district seeding have been dashed, and the Cherokees are now aiming to keep hold on the No. 3 seed.
Both McMinn basketball teams return to action on Tuesday at Walker Valley, continuing District 5-AAA play. The girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at roughly 7:30.
The McMinn boys’ game at Ooltewah, which was postponed from December, has been rescheduled for Thursday, with the junior varsity game at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity at 7.
