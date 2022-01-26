ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – Paige Manney of Tennessee Wesleyan is the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
This is the second edition of the weekly honors for the 2021-22 season. The next set of awards will be announced on Feb. 1.
Manney, a sophomore, posted two top-three finishes at the 2022 KMS Invitational. The former McMinn County standout placed third in the triple jump with a distance of 11.11 meters and was second in the high jump, clearing a height of 1.55 meters. This is Manney's first weekly honor this season.
