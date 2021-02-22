The Tennessee Wesleyan softball team split its season-opening series Saturday at Point University. The Lady Bulldogs won the first game of the doubleheader 1-0 and lost the nightcap 6-3.
Cheyenne Strong won a pitcher's duel of an opener, striking out eight against four hits in her shutout. Olivia Housewright scored the lone run in the third inning after hitting a triple and reaching home plate on an error on Destiny Painter's ball.
Allee West and Emily Mikkola batted in a run each in the second game.
TWU (1-1) plays again 4 p.m. Tuesday at the University of the Cumberlands, in a twinbill.
