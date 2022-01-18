ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central got a foot up on its rivalry with Meigs County this season as the Chargers and Chargettes swept their visitors from the west.
The Chargerettes gained control of the contest early on the way to an 80-53 victory and took command of District 3-2A. The Central girls are now 5-0 in the district while second place Meigs is now 3-1.
“I was happy with the first half,” Chargerettes Coach Johnny Morgan said. “But it’s hard at any level to stay focused when there is such a disparity in the score. We are good when we can run up and down the floor. We hit some shots early and even when you aren’t doing other things as well if you are shooting it looks as if you’re playing better than you actually are. We passed the ball pretty well and played defense.”
Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins said getting behind early obviously hurt, but noted that it’s still early in the season and that one district loss isn’t a killer.
“They hit some threes early and that helped them build an early lead. We were trying to get to the corners (to contest shots), but we couldn’t get there quick enough,” Jenkins said. “We also turned the ball over too much. I said at the beginning of the season that we had to do the little things right to win and that includes limiting our turnovers.
“But there is still a lot of basketball left to play. Hopefully now that we have played them once we know what to expect the next time.”
The boys’ game was much more competitive, with six lead changes and five ties. The Chargers led by four points entering the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 76-63 win.
“That was a great basketball game,” Chargers Coach Daniel Curtis said. “We’d get hot and then they would get hot and then we would get hot again. I was worried all summer about playing Meigs because they play so fast and I was worried about defending them, but we did OK. Our defense came together, we made shots when we needed to.”
Meigs Coach Sammy Perkinson said the first half was a “really good game,” but that the Tigers could never get into sync in the second half.
“We started off the third quarter hot and got up nine, but after that we either walked, charged or fouled,” Perkinson said. “We fouled so much, evidently, that we just couldn’t get anything going.”
The Chargerettes and Chargers were scheduled to go to Polk County on Monday but that has been postponed due to predicted poor weather. That game is set to now be played on Thursday, Jan. 27. Central’s next game will now be on Thursday at CAK at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Tigers and Tigers will visit Whitwell on Tuesday, with the games being at 6:30 and 8 p.m. (Eastern).
The rest of the quarter was a back-and forth-affair with Central holding a 25-22 lead after the first quarter.
Central started off strong in the second quarter behind three pointers by Jyrel Arnwine and Cooper and then a bucket by Cooper put the Chargers ahead 33-25.
Then it was Meigs’ turn to make a run as the Tigers outscored Central 15-4 over the remaining 4:30 in the period.
A bucket by Payton Armour started things off and that was followed by a field goal by Matthew Boshears and then a 3-pointer and a bucket by Armour. The quarter ended with three pointers by Owens and Meadows that gave Meigs a 40-37 halftime lead.
Meigs extended its lead to 46-37 on threes by Boshears and Owens.
The Chargers, however, rallied and controlled the rest of the quarter. Cooper began a Central 18-5 run with a basket, followed by a three pointer by McCain Baker, four free throws by Masingale and a three pointer by Cooper.
Two free throws by Arnwine and Isaiah Edmonds and then two more free throws by Carden put Central ahead 55-51 going to the fourth.
The final period is when the Chargers took charge.
After starting off the fourth with several free throws, the Chargers took a 63-55 lead on buckets by Carden and Arnwine. A three by Meigs’ Armour interrupted the run, but then buckets by Cooper, Edmonds and Carden put the Chargers ahead 69-58 with 2:47 to play.
Meigs scored only twice – a 3-pointer by Armour and a bucket by Boshears – for the rest of the game as Central ran away with the 76-63 win.
Carden led the Chargers with 23 points while Cooper and Arnwine both finished with 16. Masingale chipped in 12 points.
Armour topped Meigs’ scoring list with 27 points. Boshears finished with 11 points and Meadows had 10. Armour hit six three pointers.
A minute later up 7-5, the Chargerettes ended the first quarter with a 22-2 run.
Carlee Rule sparked the run with a three and then Karina Bystry followed that with a trey of her own. The run continued with buckets by Kara Crabtree, Molly Masingale, Kellan Baker and Makinlee Buckner. Central’s first quarter scoring ended with one free throw by Buckner and two by Bystry.
Meigs went 3:20 without scoring until Cayden Hennessee hit a field goal. Central went to the second quarter already in command of the game with a 29-7 lead.
The Lady Tigers had a better second quarter offensively, with Lainey Fitzgerald, Howard and Talley Lawson scoring. But Central continued to roll as Kellan Baker, Reagan Baker and Bystry continued to find the bottom of the net.
A 3-pointer by Central’s Masingale gave the Chargerettes a 49-23 halftime advantage.
Central was able to maintain its sizable lead in the third quarter and went to the fourth ahead 63-38 and cruised to a 27-point win.
Masingale led the Chargerettes with 20 points, including a trio of threes. Baker finished with 15 points and Bystry was next with 14.
Lawson scored 19 points for the Lady Tigers and Howard finished with 15.
