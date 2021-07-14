For McMinn County softball, this past spring was for laying the groundwork, and coach Mark Rogers felt the Lady Cherokees did a good job of that.
That was the main message Rogers had for the Lady Tribe and their families and supporters gathered at the team banquet in May in the MCHS cafeteria.
“The effort and attitude this year has been tremendous, and I want to thank every one of you for all that you’ve put into this program,” Rogers said.
“We fell short a few times this season. We lost a few games that we shouldn’t have lost. But this year was a great success. When you look at what we’ve accomplished, it’s a great success.”
That success included a final 17-15 record, which was McMinn’s first season with a winning record since 2017. The Lady Cherokees had finished the regular season in sixth place in District 5-AAA, but they won two games in the district tournament to finish that in fourth place, two places above their seeding.
“That is a huge deal to do that, to come out and have a winning season, to finish fourth (in the district tournament),” Rogers said.
Only two seniors graduated off this past spring’s team, albeit valuable players in reliable leadoff Sammie Greeson and clutch-hitting cleanup Aaliyah Cagle. But a core that includes juniors Sadie Brazzell, Taylor Hancock, Kendall Coffey and Reagan Wade, as well as freshman standouts Lexi Cooley and Cami Wade, will return for 2022.
“This year will be a foundation of future success for this program,” Rogers said. “And I feel like the success that we had this year has built a very strong foundation for the future of the program.”
This past spring was the first full softball season with Rogers as the head coach, after his debut season in 2020 was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Rogers emphasized that this spring’s success and any future accomplishments will be all about the girls in the McMinn uniforms.
“I know a lot of times, and I hear it all the time, I’ll be walking down the hallway and people will say, ‘Oh, good win last night, Coach,’” Rogers said. “But really when it comes down to it, I don’t have anything to do with it. It’s not about me, and that’s something I’ve told the girls over and over again. This is not about me, it never has been about me.
“It’s about them. It’s about what they can do working together as a team. It’s about what they can do when they come in with the right attitude and the maximum effort. So I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Awards and superlatives announced at the banquet were:
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.