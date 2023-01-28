DECATUR – As the tournaments approach, Meigs County basketball split a pair of district contests with Kingston at home Friday night. The Lady Tigers got the overtime win 67-62, while the Tigers fell 74-66.
LADY TIGERS 67, LADY JACKETS 62: The Lady Tigers led by three going into the fourth quarter, but Kingston forced overtime with an 18-15 final period.
"I called a timeout and we drew up a play," said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins. "I settled them down and I told them if we get a good shot take it. My girls fought, but defensively we struggled all night long. We were giving up open looks and weren't matching up quick enough."
Meigs won the overtime period 11-6 to clinch their fifth straight win and close to within one game of District 3-2A leading McMinn Central, who the Lady Tigers (17-7, 8-1) face on the road Tuesday night. While Meigs could get back to a tie for the district lead with the Chargerettes (17-5, 9-0) with a win, tiebreakers would likely still favor Central.
Talley Lawson led the way with 21 points for the Lady Tigers and Julia Howard added 20 points in the Lady Tigers' Friday night victory. Lainey Fitzgerald made the 3-pointer that forced overtime.
"Kingston, they came ready to play," Jenkins stated. "I tell them every district game is a big game. They went out and took care of business, and they fought their way through and ended up winning."
Alexis Kranz and Ansleigh Bales came off the bench and provided the spark their head coach thought was the difference between winning and losing.
"We had good spurts from Kranz and Bales, and they gave us that spark we needed to stay in the game," Jenkins said. "Our intensity on defense wasn't our normal energy, so we allowed them to hang around and they gave us a game."
The Lady Tigers found themselves in a back and forth stalemate in the first half, as the score was 27-27 going into the intermission.
Lawson scored 10 points in the first half, Howard added six and Kaydence Schaumburg chipped in with four.
In the third quarter, the Lady Tigers created a little cushion from their guests, closing out the period with a three-point edge going into the final quarter.
Kingston hit timely shots and forced overtime, but it was Howard who had the answers for the Lady Tigers in extra time. Lawson poured in seven in the overtime period and Meigs came out on top.
"Julia hit a big shot along with a big stop by Schaumburg and Lawson," Jenkins said. "When a play was needed, we made that play as a team. I don't fault my girls' effort. At the end we fought to get it done."
YELLOWJACKETS 74, TIGERS 66: The Meigs County boys started the fourth quarter down 52-41 and couldn't mount a comeback as they fell to the state-ranked District 3-2A leaders.
Payton Armour led the Tigers (10-13, 5-4) with 29 points. Ethan Meadows scored 23, hitting three trays.
Meigs County fell behind 38-32 by halftime, as Kingston started fast by racing to a 20-13 lead to end the first quarter. Meadows hit two 3-pointers in the first.
But the Yellowjackets closed the third quarter with a 14-9 run to move ahead 52-41 with just a quarter to play. The Tigers could never hit the big shot to really threaten their guests and, ultimately, they fell behind too far to win.
"We just could never really make that run," said Tigers head coach Sammy Perkinson. "We probably shot the ball too quick, we just didn't make shots. They played good defense all night and they shot the ball really well."
The loss snaps a two-game win streak for the Tigers. They will look to bounce back on Jan. 31 at rival McMinn Central.
