ENGLEWOOD — If the Chargerettes weren’t the tougher team at tipoff, they certainly finished the game that way.
McMinn Central’s girls chipped away at a 10-point second-quarter deficit and outscored Alcoa 24-14 in the fourth quarter, winning a much-hyped early-season contest against the Lady Tornadoes 74-65 on Thursday in The Roundhouse.
In what was a possible preview of at least a Class 2A sectional matchup, if not a state tournament matchup, the Chargerettes (2-0) showed they just might be a second-half team this season. Head coach Johnny Morgan, who improved to 989 career wins, could get used to that idea after a game that lived up to its billing.
“Something that we’ve not done the last couple of years, we’ve not come out of halftime and just had a lot of urgency,” Morgan said. “And at Catholic and again tonight, both, we’ve come out and started the second half real well. I felt like at Catholic and also tonight, I felt like both teams were tougher than us, mentally tougher and more physical, and we come out in both of those games and get more physical with them and got a bit tougher. So I was happy for that.”
Five Chargerettes finished with double-digit scoring, led by Molly Masingale with 16 points. The sophomore Masingale converted the three-point play with 4:16 left in the game that put the Chargerettes ahead for good.
Kara Crabtree, a senior coming off the bench Thursday, made two critical baskets as part of her 12 points, the first an eight-foot jumper off the inbound pass, and the second a layup off Reagan Baker’s assist that restored Central’s lead to four points, 68-64, with about 2:30 left.
Kellan Baker, a senior, also finished with 12 points, and sophomore Maddox Mayfield and freshman Karina Bystry each chipped in 11. Mayfield’s fast-break layup put the Chargerettes ahead 71-64 with less than two minutes left, all but sealing the victory.
“The best thing that we’ve had so far is players calling their own number, and they’re not shying away,” Morgan said.
The Chargerettes overcame a 34-point performance from the Lady Tornadoes’ Karli Haworth, who made a living with the step-back 3-pointer by making seven of those and also slashed to the hoop for several layups all evening. Haworth had 18 points at the half, as Alcoa led 18-12 after one quarter and as much as 26-16 in the second.
Moreover, key players for Central got into foul trouble in the first half, including Masingale and Kellan Baker with three fouls each and Mayfield with two, testing the Chargerettes’ depth. But Bystry made a key trey at 4:02 before halftime that started turning momentum the Chargerettes’ way, and they were able to close their deficit to 35-29 at the break.
“I feel like we’ve got eight playing that we can start any five of them,” Morgan said. “So that’s a good thing there.”
Central missed six free throws in the second quarter, including two in 1-and-1 situations.
“We’re such good free throw shooters to not be able to make one, and every time we missed one, I thought, ‘That’s what’s going to cost us. Boy, that’s going to cost us,’” Morgan said.
The Chargerettes started the third quarter on an 11-2 run, forcing five Alcoa turnovers on the way to their first lead of the game, 40-37. The Lady Tornadoes answered with a 10-2 run of their own, but Kellan Baker made two free throws and a three that again brought Central within striking distance, down just 51-50 heading into the fourth.
Another Bystry 3-pointer brought the Chargerettes within 56-55, and two Crabtree free throws, then a Masingale steal and assist for a Crabtree layup put Central back up 61-60. The Lady Tornadoes took the lead one last time on the other end before Masingale put the Chargerettes ahead for good.
“It’s games like this, win or lose, that I just sit back there a couple weeks ago and thought we’ve got really good fans and they deserve to see these good games,” Morgan said. “And they have, they’ve been good. We’ve not played real great, but we’ve seen two good teams.”
Cates exploded for 57 points, 21 of those in the first quarter alone that had the Chargers staring at a 33-18 deficit. Cates finished the first half with 38 points, as Central trailed 56-37 at the intermission.
“They said he was good, but I didn’t realize he was that good,” said Chargers coach Daniel Curtis about Cates. “We didn’t have an answer for him. And he’s scoring on three on us. He’s a tough kid, he shot the ball well, and he could take it to the rack pretty good, too. So I’m impressed with him.”
Evan as Cates was having his way on offense, Central (0-2) did not fade easily, despite missing three players due to injuries and suspensions. The Chargers went on a 10-2 run between the third and fourth quarters that got them as close as 80-63 before slipping away.
Darius Carden and Isaiah Edmonds were serving the second game of their TSSA-mandated suspensions after football ejections and will be back on Monday. McCain Baker is still recovering from a broken leg.
“We made a good run, and then we just got gassed,” Curtis said. “We’re playing seven kids, it’s hard to play seven at that pace. But I thought my guys were tough and they did well. We’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’ll get back to the grind and we’ll be alright.”
Gabe Masingale finished the game with 29 points to lead the Chargers. Will Cooper, also a sophomore, scored 18 points, and the senior Carter Henderson 12.
Both Central teams are back in action Monday at Bradley Central, then return home Tuesday to host cross-county rival McMinn County. The girls tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 both days.
