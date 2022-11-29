McMinn wrestling splits season-opening tri-match From staff reports Nov 29, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McMinn County wrestling split its season-opening tri-match Tuesday at East Hamilton High School.The Cherokees defeated Silverdale Baptist Academy 30-24. Match wins included Israel Smith, Isaiah Ison, Nick Vincent and Chris Rouse.McMinn then lost 78-3 to East Hamilton, with Rouse winning his match via decision. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcminn County Wrestling Chris Rouse Sport Game Heavy Athletics Isaiah Ison East Hamilton High School Match Nick Vincent Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now DPA announces 2022 All-Area Football Team Athens animal shelter to be renamed for Wallace after move COLUMN: Good riddance to Black & Blue Police reports for Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 Police reports for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.