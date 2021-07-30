The McMinn County football program will hold a lemonade stand fundraiser before and during the team's five-way scrimmage 5-8 p.m. today at Cherokee Stadium. Proceeds will go to the Monroe-McMinn Isaiah 117 House, which cares for children awaiting foster placement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.