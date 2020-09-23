The McMinn County girls' cross country team took first place in the Woodland Park Meet Two on Tuesday in Chattanooga, with 62 team points. Tate Crayne was seventh with a time of 22:41, Aubrey Pickel 11th in 23:18, Lauren Green 13th in 24:13, Kate Sherwood 16th in 24:43, Cecilia Blackledge 20th in 25:04, Leslie Traucht 21st in 25:15 and Hannah Burroughs 40th in 27:51.
The McMinn boys placed fifth in the event, led by Micah Underdown eighth in 18:05. Easton Schumacher was 24th in 19:51, Ethan Meadows 29th in 20:10, Luke Ramey 31st in 20:13, Sam Goodin 40th in 20:40, Braden Mayfield 48th in 20:59 and Kameron Phipps 51st in 21:09.
Monday's edition of The Daily Post-Athenian had incomplete girls' results from the Grove Level Stampede on Thursday in Dalton, Georgia. The McMinn girls finished seventh out of 20 teams. Tate Crayne was 26th out of 164 runners with a time of 22:51, Aubrey Pickel 42nd in 23:51, Kate Sherwood 49th in 24:11, Lauren Green 51st in 24:13, Cecilia Blackledge 68th in 25:05, Leslie Traucht 70th in 25:16 and Hannah Burroughs 114th in 27:30.
