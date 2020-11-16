DECATUR — Meigs County did more than just survive Friday night, but the Tigers’ second round playoff game wasn’t easy either.
The Tigers and Hampton were locked into a highly competitive battle with Meigs leading the Bulldogs 21-14 at the half. The Tigers’ depth began to show in the second half as Meigs was able to break a few big plays to pull away in the fourth quarter in a 49-34 victory.
The Tigers ran the ball for 326 yards, but also passed for 135 yards. Meigs County head coach Jason Fitzgerald doesn’t care how the Tigers score, just that they do.
“You win or you go home,” Fitzgerald said. “I don’t care if we win by one, if we win (by whatever amount), I don’t care. They are a really good football team, they are 10-1 for a reason. They have some big kids. Jones and (No.) 24 were really good for them and they are well-coached.”
The difference in the game was big plays in the second half. Hampton was able to move the ball well on the ground in the first half with over 100 yards rushing, but only put up 71 yards in the second half. Meigs broke several long runs in second stanza and that proved to be critical.
“We’ve got a little more depth and it showed in the second half,” Fitzgerald said. “And that’s how we feel, if we stay in the game in the first half (our depth will show later). We were down 14-7, we tied it up and got some momentum.”
The Tigers (12-0) will face another undefeated team this Friday at 7 p.m. as South Greene visits Meigs in the state quarterfinals. The Rebels defeated Rockwood 35-3 this past Friday and defeated Hampton 35-31 in the regular season.
Meigs eliminated South Greene last year 39-7.
“There’s eight teams left playing in 2A and we are one of them,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m proud of my seniors. This is the fourth time they’ve been at least to the quarterfinals. That is quite an accomplishment.
“This was a good win against a really good football team. We just have to be ready to go next week.”
Meigs responded with an 8-play scoring drive keyed by runs by quarterback Logan Carroll and Will Meadows. Cameron Huckabey caught a first down pass on the drive as well.
The drive ended with a four-yard touchdown run by Meadows. The extra point by Dillon Brown tied the game at 7-7.
On the first play of the second quarter, Hampton reached into its bag of tricks and pulled out a halfback pass for a touchdown to go up 14-7.
Meigs thought it had tied the game on a scoring run by Carroll, but a holding penalty called the play back. A few plays later, the Tigers converted a third and 20 on a pass from Carroll to Huckabey, with Huckabey leaping up between a pair of Bulldog defenders for the catch.
Carroll then scored on the next play on a 15-yard touchdown run to knot the game at 14-14.
The Tigers’ defense then came through with a stop, including a tackle for loss by Justin Key, and the Bulldogs punted.
Meigs took over on its own 43 and marched the ball down the field, including pass completions to Huckabey and Cody Caywood. The drive ended on a 16-yard touchdown run by Meadows with 1:05 left in the first half.
The extra point was good and the Tigers led 21-14 at halftime.
Meigs got the ball first in the second half and promptly drove the ball from its own 37 mostly on runs, but also a couple of completions to Huckabey.
The Tigers had the ball on the 4, but a penalty backed Meigs up. A few plays later, on fourth and goal from the 6, Carroll completed a scoring pass to Huckabey to put Meigs up 28-14 with 5:32 left in the third quarter.
The Tigers’ defense then came up big again, forcing a fumble that Noah Powers recovered.
Meigs was forced to punt, however, and the Bulldogs scored on a touchdown run to make it 28-21 early in the fourth quarter.
That slim margin didn’t last long, however, as the Tigers came roaring back. A long run by Carroll put the ball on the 2 and then Carroll plowed his way into the end zone from there to put Meigs ahead 35-21 with 10:04 left to play.
Huckabey came up with an interception on Hampton’s next drive and Meigs took over on the Bulldogs’ 15.
Carroll broke through a big hole generated by the Tigers’ offensive line and raced down the field until he was caught at the 1. Two plays later Meadows plunged into the end zone to put Meigs up 42-21 with 7:23 left to play.
To their credit, the Bulldogs didn’t give up and scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass that cut the Tigers’ lead to 42-27 after missing the extra point attempt.
Meadows then put the game out of reach with a 53-yard touchdown run with 4:45 to play and put the Tigers ahead 49-27.
Hampton found the end zone with seven seconds to play for the final 49-34 victory.
Meadows also had a big day, finding the end zone four times. He rushed for 119 yards on 17 carries with a long run of 53 yards. As a team, the Tigers rushed for 326 yards on 38 carries.
Carroll’s main target was Huckabey, who caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
“Huckabey had a really good game,” Fitzgerald said. “He had a good catch on the first drive. They just started to stack the box. It’s not that we can’t throw, it’s just that most of the time we want to run it. But if you have that many in the box, that puts Huckabey one on one and we will see what we can do.”
Caywood caught two passes for 37 yards and Cole Owens caught one pass for 21 yards.
Defensively, the Tigers came up with one fumble recovery and an interception. The Bulldogs ran the ball fairly well much of the night, but the only time they pushed Meigs around a bit was the first drive. Hampton finished with 171 yards on 40 carries.
“They threw it more than we thought they would, they averaged something like four passes a game, but part of that was that they got behind by three scores,” Fitzgerald said. “I thought we controlled the run pretty good except their first drive. Most of the time their yards came through the pass.”
Hampton completed 11 out of 21 passing attempts for 246 yards.{/div}
