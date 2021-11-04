ENGLEWOOD — Expectations are and have always been high within the McMinn Central girls’ basketball program. But for the first time in a few years, the Chargerettes are the subject of an overwhelming volume of hype coming from the outside, as well.
With only one loss to graduation from last year, a core of six seniors back and some prodigious talent returning and incoming in the younger classes, Central is heading into the 2021-2022 season labeled by various basketball prognosticators in Tennessee as a contender to not only reach its first TSSAA state tournament in six years, but even to perhaps win the Class 2A championship.
To be sure, reaching and winning state are goals Johnny Morgan, who begins his 44th season as the Chargerettes’ head coach with a career 987-377 record, sets for the team every year.
“One, I’ve told people years ago, and I hope this doesn’t sound like an ego or whatever, but every year in the spring we start practicing to get to the state every year,” said Morgan, who is 13 wins this season away from his 1,000th. “So it’s not anything that we’re not planning on every year, and of course it’s one of those things that you don’t go every year but you’ve got to make those plans. You’ve got to make those high goals or you won’t ever get anywhere.”
But as for the coaching task Morgan believes is at hand, he compared it to none other than that of Alabama coach Nick Saban, who came into this season as a favorite to win a second straight national championship but lost to a then-unranked Texas A&M team.
“He (Saban) said the biggest coaching job he’ll have to do this year in a long time is to keep those guys hungry and say, ‘Hey, you’ve not won anything yet,’” Morgan said. “And then what happens this year, they get beat by a team that’s not even ranked.”
Last year’s Chargerettes finished with a 23-10 record, and early in the fourth quarter of the Class AA sectional they were within one possession of eventual state champion Macon County on the road. With all but one player, graduated senior Carsi Beaty, back from that team, and the success several of Central’s players have had in AAU basketball in the offseason, it’s little wonder where all the hype is coming from.
Hype that Morgan hopes instills confidence in the Chargerettes, but at the same time doesn’t make them overconfident.
“You’ve got to have confidence, but if you go into the season and you think, ‘OK, everybody’s going to give us that trophy,’ it’s never going to happen,” Morgan said. “So they’ve got to stay hungry, and if they stay hungry and work at it, they’ve got a chance to get there. And I’ve told them that.”
The Chargerettes won’t have much opportunity for any complacency to creep in with the schedule they’re playing. Central starts its season with a tough test right away 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Knoxville Catholic, which features two players considered top 50 in the state.
And then for their first home game Thursday, Nov. 18, the Chargerettes host Alcoa, a possible Class 2A sectional preview against a team receiving even more hype as a state title favorite for the next couple of years. Central follows that with a road trip to Class 4A powerhouse Bradley Central on Monday, Nov. 22. Also on the Chargerettes’ non-district schedule are McMinn County, East Hamilton, Christian Academy of Knoxville and Polk County.
“There is some hype there, but we have not won a game yet, and we’ve got a really good schedule,” Morgan said. “So that schedule can get us ready for the challenges, or it can kind of deflate us and who knows what’s going to happen. So it depends on the players, if they’re willing to work and get better.”
The Chargerettes’ six seniors include last year’s scoring leader Kellan Baker, along with 5’11” post player Kara Crabtree, Makinlee Buckner, Carlee Rule, Kailey Finney and Lucy Davis. Central does not have any juniors in the program this season.
Returning as sophomores, after extensive minutes last year as freshmen, are Molly Masingale and Maddox Mayfield. Masingale, who was a starter last year, already holds an offer from Carson-Newman and has also been receiving interest from several NCAA Division I programs following an accomplished AAU tour in the offseason.
Mayfield, already an exceptional athlete as evidenced by her double-medal performance in the state track meet last spring, has honed her jump shooting ability.
“Now she’s a legitimate threat from the 3-point, and she’s a legitimate threat of putting it on the floor and pulling up and shooting the jump shot,” Morgan said of Mayfield.
Also returning as a sophomore is Sadie Goodin, who had played valuable varsity minutes last year as a freshman before tearing her ACL. Goodin is the daughter of Central track legend Cody Goodin, who won multiple state medals his senior season – also a year after having torn his ACL.
“I told her (Goodin) that maybe she’ll be like her dad,” Morgan said. “His junior year in basketball, he tore his ACL, and then when he came back his senior year, he was the fastest man in the state.”
Rounding out the sophomore class is Kampbell Darnell, who was promoted to varsity this season.
Five freshmen are on varsity this season, already boasting strong resumés from middle school hoops. Reagan Baker and McCary Beaty were instrumental members of Englewood’s TMSAA Class A state championship team two years ago and leaders on the Lady Rams’ state runner-up squad last season.
Camryn Loden and Addie Williams were both key players on a Mountain View team that pushed Englewood to the brink in the sectional tournament the last two years. And Karina Bystry was the most standout player on last year’s Tellico Plains Junior High squad who beat Englewood twice during the regular season and again pushed the Lady Rams to the brink in last year’s sectional.
“I do have a really good group of freshmen come in, too, to go with this bunch,” Morgan said. “So we have an opportunity, and it just depends on if we take advantage of that opportunity or not.”
With this reclassification cycle expanding basketball to four classes starting this season, Central has plenty of familiar faces in its District 3-2A this season – including Meigs County, Sweetwater and Loudon. However, Sequoyah is gone, being in Class 3A now, and Polk got moved to District 4-2A with several Chattanooga-area teams.
Replacing Sequoyah and Polk are Tellico Plains and Kingston – which Morgan considers an upgrade in district competition.
“I think it’s going to be a little bit better overall,” Morgan said. “Tellico is going to be able to play. They went and had a regular season undefeated last year. And Kingston, I think they started three freshmen last year, so you’ll know they’ll be better. And they gave Meigs (County) problems that second time, and finally toward the end Meigs pulled away, but they fought them hard last year. So they’ll be two good additions for us.”
For that matter, despite Meigs graduating six seniors from a core that won three straight district championships at Central’s expense, Morgan expects the Lady Tigers to still be a dangerous team.
“Everybody thinks Meigs will be down because they had six seniors, but they had a real good young group, and I think they’ll compete, too,” Morgan said. “I think they’re still going to be in the hunt for it.”
Morgan considers Polk the likely favorite in Region 2-2A’s opposite district, which also includes Brainerd, Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences, Marion County and Tyner Academy.
The biggest difference will be where the Chargerettes’ sectional opponent is from. Traditionally, Central faced teams from the Cumberland Plateau’s vicinity such as Cannon County, Upperman, Macon County and Livingston Academy. But most of those old sectional rivals are now in Class 3A, and instead the Chargerettes will be facing teams from the northeast of the state.
That is still a formidable group that includes the much-hyped Alcoa, traditional powerhouse South Greene, a Gatlinburg-Pittman program that reached state three of the last five years, and Pigeon Forge. So, if the Chargerettes do end up reaching the state tourney for the first time since 2016, they will certainly have earned it.
“People say, well, we’ve got four classifications now, and we competed with those teams over there that are now 3A, so it ought to be a cakewalk,” Morgan said. “And I’m thinking, ‘Basketball’s basketball.’ And once you get to the state, you’re pretty good. So you’re going to have to beat some pretty good teams, and it doesn’t matter if it’s 1A or 3A.”
