No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan finished off the series sweep of Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) opponent Truett-McConnell with a flourish, pounding out 14 hits on the way to a 17-3 win in seven innings Monday at Athens Insurance Stadium.
The Bulldogs (28-2, 13-2 AAC) jumped ahead 10-0 after three innings, scoring six runs in the second and four in the third. Wesleyan also hung a four-spot in the fifth.
Gary Mattis Jr. hit a grand slam and finished with six RBIs, and Zach Hogueisson also sent out a homer and was one of five Bulldogs with two RBIs on the way, the others being Anthony Hickman, Alex Flock, Shamoy Christopher and Jhosmel Rodriquez. Kobe Foster was the winning pitcher after his 4 2/3-inning start.
TWU followed up Tuesday by crushing non-league visitor Cumberland University 13-3 in seven innings, scoring five runs in the second inning and seven in the fourth.
Carson Ford, Mattis and Hickman notched two RBIs each against Cumberland. Dan Fry hit 2-3, Ford 1-3 with a triple, Bryce Giles 1-2 with a triple and Mattis 1-1 with a double. Nine Bulldogs got at least one hit in a 10-hit performance for the team. Jayden Kruse was the winning pitcher after a 4 2/3-inning start.
TWU returns to action on the road for three AAC games at Milligan this weekend, with the first game starting 6 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader starting 1 p.m. Saturday.
