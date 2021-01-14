The TSSAA Board of Control will meet via a conference call on Thursday, Jan. 14. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
The Board will vote on where the championships for Golf and Girls' Soccer will be held for 2021 and 2022. They will also review the 2021-22 and 2022-23 TSSAA Calendars for approval.
Knoxville Christian School, a former member of the association, has applied for membership. If approved, the school will be placed in DII - Class A (East) and plans to participate in volleyball and basketball. If approved, they will have to return to TSSAA as an Affiliate Member. This means that the school would have all rights of membership but could not compete in any postseason tournament competition for one year.
The Board will be provided with an update on the Winter Sports Championship series and discuss any major changes deemed necessary in order to conduct those events. This includes Cheer and Dance, Bowling, Wrestling and Basketball.
