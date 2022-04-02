OOLTEWAH — McMinn County softball blasted Ooltewah 15-2 in five innings on the road Thursday in District 5-4A play.
The Lady Cherokees led 4-1 after the first inning and scored three more runs in the second, one in the third and seven in the fourth. McMinn pounded out 15 hits to six for the Lady Owls, while Ooltewah helped the Lady Tribe out with four errors.
Four Lady Cherokees rang up three hits each. Lexi Cooley and Cami Wade each hit 3-4 with three RBIs, with Cooley smacking a double and a triple and Wade two doubles.
Taylor Hancock hit 3-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Sadie Brazzell was also 3-3 at the plate with a ribbie.
Reagan Wade batted 2-4 and drove in one run, and Kendall Coffey was 1-3 at bat with an RBI.
Brazzell (W) recorded seven strikeouts in the pitcher’s circle against a walk, six hits and two earned runs.
With the win, McMinn improved to 8-5 overall and 3-2 in District 5-4A. The Lady Cherokees are back in action 5:30 p.m. Monday at Loudon in non-district play, then return home 5 p.m. Tuesday for a district game against Bradley Central.
