ENGLEWOOD — The McMinn Central girls are returning nearly every varsity player from last year, and yet the Chargerettes could still be a very different team this basketball season when they take the court later this month.
Central graduated no seniors last year and will have just one senior, Carsi Beaty, this year when it tips off the season 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, against Silverdale Academy in The Roundhouse. Behind Beaty is a class of eight juniors, who were all sophomores on the Chargerettes’ varsity squad last season. And then in addition to the returning upperclassmen, a highly touted freshman class has added three more players to Central’s varsity roster — and head coach Johnny Morgan said one of them is very likely to start, another may start and another still will be one of the first players off the bench.
“You can look at it as we’ve got five starters back because everybody who was a starter at different times — we started three or four different combinations — we’ve got all of our starters back,” said Morgan, who is beginning his 43rd season as the Chargerettes’ head coach with a 964-367 career record. “But with that said, you’ve got five starters back and I may start two freshmen this year. Because I’ve got a good group of freshmen coming in.
“I’ve told people all summer long, people will be surprised that first game to see who’s playing. Because they think, ‘Oh, they’ve got five starters back.’ Well, that don’t mean those five starters are going to be starters this year. If you try to rest on what you’ve done in the past, a lot of people are going to pass you up.”
Partially because of the newcomers in the mix, and also partially because of COVID-19 having eliminated summer basketball camps and all preseason jamborees and scrimmages, Morgan still does not have a definitive starting lineup and won’t for a while — although he is encouraged about who is in the running.
“As of right now, I might could pick one starter. I might pick two starters right now,” Morgan said. “But there’s been good competition in practice and I would feel comfortable, I think, playing 10 players. At the very least I’d feel comfortable playing eight. So anywhere from eight to 10, and we may just platoon this year if they keep doing what they’re doing in practice. But when you don’t lose anybody and then you’ve got some really good freshmen coming in, I expect to have a good year this year.”
Last year ended in a 16-11 record and a postseason exit short of the region championship game and sectional round for the first time since 2014. Morgan said that some of the returning upperclassmen have worked hard to improve over the offseason and others not as much — which, he stressed, happens every year.
“So you’ve got the same thing every year, and it doesn’t matter if you won the state last year, or you didn’t make it to the substate last year, we’ve got those,” Morgan said. “And I’ve got those who I watched this summer and some of them have put the time in to get better, and some of them are thinking they put the time when they’re really not. They’re in the gym with the basketball, but they’re not getting anything done. And then you’ve got those players who are in the gym with a basketball, and they’re getting a lot done.”
Morgan did say there are enough returning Chargerettes who genuinely improved to have a more successful season.
“I can put five out there that’s worked to get better,” Morgan said. “And we’ll be better this year.”
Beaty has been a starter in the frontcourt the past couple of years, and Morgan likes where his lone senior is at heading into the season.
“Carsi, the only senior, she’s been a good leader, and she’s in here working on her game,” Morgan said.
Of all his eight returning juniors, Morgan singled out Kellan Baker, a starting two-guard and back-up point guard last year, as one who really made an effort to improve this offseason, but also stressed she’s not the only one.
“I don’t care to point out Kellan Baker, she’s in here every day working on her game, and she’s a lot better,” Morgan said. “Her ballhandling is a whole lot better and her shooting is a whole lot better, and she’s a much, much better player than she was last year, and I can’t say that about all juniors.
“I’ve got enough that’s worked to get better that I can put five out there that has worked to get better. I can do that. It’s not like Kellan is the only one.”
Kara Crabtree, who started multiple games in the post last year, is back, as is Carlee Rule, who started at point guard last season. Makinlee Buckner, also a starter last year, also returns. Natalie Howard and Lucy Davis are back after playing significant minutes in the post last season, and Kailey Finney and Lexi Hafley round out the eight-member junior class.
No sophomores are on varsity this season, though there are a couple on junior varsity. That may have been different any other season, but Morgan went with a smaller varsity roster of 12 this year.
“If it was a different time of year, and if it was a different situation other than the COVID, I’d probably dress more than 12,” Morgan said. “But I’m going to try to keep as few as I can on that bench, so I’m just going to go with 12. Some years I’ve had 11, and some years I’ve had 15 dressing out, depending.”
And then there are the three hyped varsity freshmen, out of six total in the program. Molly Masingale led Englewood to the TMSAA Class A state championship last season, and Sadie Goodin was one of the key players on the Mountain View team that gave Englewood a battle in last year’s sectional championship game with the state tournament berth on the line.
“Both of them come from really good elementary teams last year and were major parts of their teams’ success,” Morgan said. “And very coachable, very athletic.”
Finally, Maddox Mayfield, coming over from Athens City Middle School, joins with success in basketball, soccer and track. All three varsity freshmen were also on the soccer Chargerettes this fall and intend to compete in track and field this spring.
And, perhaps most importantly, they’re players Morgan considers to be in the hard-working category.
“Those three freshmen, they’re in the gym, and they’re coachable, and you tell them to do something, they’re working on it,” Morgan said. “And then the next time you come into the gym, you can tell that it was obvious they were working on it on their own.”
COVID-19 has presented obstacles and challenges to basketball teams preparing for the season. Summer basketball camps were wiped out, with no contact activities or practices being allowed at the time under Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order. Non-contact fundamental work in basketball, such as shooting and ballhandling drills, were still permitted, and the Chargerettes did work on that.
“A lot of times in the summer, I like to go use the camps and just play everybody,” Morgan said. “Let’s just see who can play. And you get a good look at everybody and you can evaluate everybody. Also, along with that, you’ve got, especially this year, a good freshman group in here, so now they’re learning the system. Since we didn’t get to do all of that stuff, now we have to get prepared, and get those freshmen prepared, to run our system in two weeks. So that’s the biggest thing.”
In addition, the TSSAA forbid all preseason jamborees and scrimmages this academic year.
“This Saturday, we would’ve been going to William Blount to play three games,” Morgan said. “Then you can sit there and try different combinations and think, ‘Well, that one can’t play. I was hoping she could.’ Or, ‘Well, she’s not ready yet.’ Or, ‘Hey, I wasn’t expecting this one, but she can play.’”
But regardless of all that, Morgan intends to see what his three talented freshmen can do, and how they handle the high expectations he and the community around Central basketball have for them.
“If you’ve got those players who can’t handle pressure, they’re not going to be successful, anyway,” Morgan said. “I’m one of those where you put pressure on them early, and they either get used to it, adjust to it, thrive on it, or get out. So either way, you find out who can play and who can’t.”
As for the District 5-AA race, Morgan said Meigs County has to be considered the favorite, as it returns almost every player of consequence from last season’s district and region champion. But he expects the Chargerettes to compete to reclaim their titles from their rivals in Decatur.
Not that Morgan is ignoring the rest of the district, either.
“You would think we and Meigs would be at the top simply because they didn’t lose anybody and we didn’t lose anybody, and that’s the way it finished last year,” Morgan said. “That’s probably the favorites for it, and you couldn’t disagree with anybody on that because that’s the way it was last year. I would think the same, but the other teams have gotten better. Polk County has gotten better every year for the last three or four years. Sweetwater I feel would be down a little bit because I think their two best players last year were seniors. Sequoyah’s gotten better the last couple of years, and Loudon you don’t know about because they have a lot of coaching changes.”
Central begins its season against a private school in Division II, and its non-district schedule is loaded with Class AAA teams, including McMinn County, Walker Valley, Rhea County, East Hamilton and William Blount. The Chargerettes are also playing in the Maryville Christmas Tournament again, against a field that includes Maryville, Stone Memorial, Upperman, Farragut, McMinn Central, Alcoa, Knoxville Catholic and Oakland.
“We could win fewer games and go further than we did last year, and maybe be in the state (tournament) because of our schedule,” Morgan said.
