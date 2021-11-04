The McMinn County boys' bowling team defeated Ooltewah 22-1 on Tuesday.
High scores were Carson Gary 171, Braden Eder 150, Kenny Wilson 110, Carmine Price 106, Trevor Currier 102 and Hayden Evans 72. Gary, Eder, Wilson, Price and Currier each won a match point.
McMinn bowled again Wednesday against East Ridge at Chattanooga Brainerd, but results from that match were unavailable as of press time.
