DECATUR — Meigs County’s rally came up short in an 8-7 loss to Sweetwater in the second round of the District 5-AA Tournament on Friday.
The Tigers trailed 8-4 going to the bottom of the seventh, but had the bases loaded with no outs. Meigs managed to score three runs, but couldn’t get the fourth run needed to send the game to extra innings.
Mistakes were a major reason why the Tigers dug such a big hole in the first place.
“When you have six errors you will hardly ever win,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “It’s the worst defensive performance we have had on the year and at a costly time. I hope we can bounce back from this and play much better on Monday or our season will be over.”
The Tigers will play Sequoyah at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at home. Meigs must win to continue its baseball season.
The Wildcats pushed across a single run in the first and then three more runs in the second to take a 4-0 lead.
Meigs then bounced back to score three runs in the bottom of the second to close within one at 4-3.
Connor Mason started off the inning with a single and stole second base. One out later Ethan Meadows singled and Matthew Kraskouskas reached on an error that scored a pair of runs. Logan Carroll then added an RBI off a double.
Sweetwater took control of the game with three runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth with Meigs helping out the Wildcats with at least two errors and a wild pitch. That put the Wildcats ahead 8-3.
Meigs closed the game to 8-4 with a single run in the fifth when Meadows singled home Matthew Boshears, who had singled earlier in the inning.
But Meigs still trailed 8-4 going to the bottom of the seventh and needed a minor miracle to tie the game. And they almost got it.
The Tigers loaded the bases on a walk by Boshears, a single by Connor Mason and a walk by Jackson Shaver. Meadows then singled home Boshears and Mason. Later in the inning Carroll hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Shaver and make it 8-7 with two outs.
The game ended, however, on a ground ball that set off a celebration by the lower-seed Wildcats.
The Tigers finished with eight hits. Mason went 3-for-4, scored a run and stole a base. Ethan Meadows went 2-for-3, drove in three runs, stole a base and scored a run. Carroll also had an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.