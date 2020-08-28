Tennessee Wesleyan has announced its soccer schedules for the fall, which will be conference-only due to Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) regulations. That makes for an 11-game season for the men with six home games and 14 games for the women with seven at home.
Both men’s and women’s teams will open their seasons on the road Sept. 15 at Bluefield College in Virginia. The men have the next 15 days off, while the women continue with two more road games Sept. 19 at Allen and Sept. 2 at Brenau. TWU plays its home openers Sept. 30 against Reinhardt, with the women kicking off 1:30 p.m. and men 4 p.m.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs travel to St. Andrews Oct. 3, then return home Oct. 7 to face Truett-McConnell. The women play Oct. 10 at home against Columbia College, then both teams travel to nearby rival Bryan College on Oct. 14.
The schedule proceeds for both squads as follows: Oct. 17 home against Columbia International, Oct. 20 home against Kentucky Christian, Oct. 24 at Union, Oct. 28 at Point and Oct. 31 home against Milligan.
Both teams finish the regular season at home against Montreat, with the men playing Nov. 4 and the women Nov. 7.
The AAC tournaments will feature the top eight teams in the men’s standings and top 10 in the women’s standings.
The men’s team is the defending AAC regular-season champion after a 15-4-2 overall and 9-1-1 conference record in 2019. The women were co-champions during the regular season last year with a 17-4 overall and 12-1 conference record.
