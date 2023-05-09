ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central's hopes for a long-awaited district title got off to the wrong kind of start against the wrong kind of opponent.
The top-seeded Chargers surrendered six runs to a red-hot Sweetwater team in the top of the first inning and never recovered, falling 9-2 in the District 3-2A championship game Monday at Central High School.
Central head coach Chris Shepherd, as the district tournament host, decided to make Monday night's game a winner-take-all for the title due to concerns about the weather forecast for Tuesday potentially putting the status of any “if necessary” game in question.
That meant Monday's defeat left the Chargers (19-6) still wanting for their first district championship since 2009.
No. 3 seed Sweetwater (19-11), meanwhile, was still riding high off its thrilling 10th-inning victory over No. 2 Loudon in the losers' bracket final earlier Monday. That game ran roughly four hours, and the championship game did not get started until past 9:30 p.m.
That long wait for Central appeared to work in Sweetwater's favor, as a lead-off walk and a hit batter set up Ryan Littleton for an RBI single to put the Wildcats ahead right away.
“We just came out flat,” Shepherd said. “They (Sweetwater) had a lot of momentum going. That was a heck of a game they played that first game and they were going back and forth. And so they had momentum going into our game. And I'm not making excuses, we just came out flat. And they were ready to go, and we weren't.”
Three straight walks, the latter two with bases loaded for runs, an error for another score and another hit batter with bags full put the Chargers in a 5-0 hole and spelled an early exit from the mound for Zak Derrick.
Bryce Hammond pitched in relief the remainder of the game, the freshman getting a strikeout and inducing a flyout to get out of that nightmare top of the first – but not before Sweetwater scored another run on a passed ball to make it 6-0.
“They put up that six-spot in the first, and it's hard to come back when you give up a big crooked number in the first inning,” Shepherd said.
Littleton led off the second inning with a solo home run over left field to extend Sweetwater's lead to 7-0.
Spencer Skidmore gave Central a spark in the bottom of the third, following up McCain Baker's two-out walk with a homer for two runs over right field, cutting the Chargers' lead to 7-2.
But any momentum Skidmore may have given Central, the Wildcats took right back in the fourth, with Cade Houser dropping a ball past a diving right fielder for a two-RBI triple. Sweetwater restored its lead to 9-2, where it stayed the rest of the game.
“We just couldn't string more hits together right there,” Shepherd said. “Spence got his first home run, a great job by him. I loved the energy that he had and it fired us up a little bit, but we just couldn't string anything together. We get one hit here and we strand them.”
Central finished with just five hits and struck out seven times against the Wildcats' Caleb Powell (W).
Next for the Chargers is the Region 2-2A tournament, which begins Friday at Sweetwater High School. This is the first baseball season with the new double elimination format for the region tournament, with this year being the odd-number district champion's turn to host.
Central will begin the region tourney against the District 4-2A champion, either Polk County or Marion County.
“It's not too far up the road,” Shepherd said. “It would have been great to win a district championship, that would've been awesome and get the one-seed (in region), but we're still going on to region, and we have one of the best pitching staffs around. So I think we're just fine there.”
