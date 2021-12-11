With another highly successful year for McMinn County girls’ soccer came state accolades for two of its senior standouts.
Allison Hansford and Kendall Heath represented the Lady Cherokees on the Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association (THSSCA) All-State team in Class AAA, which was announced this week.
The distinctions for Hansford, a forward, and Heath, a defender, come in the wake of the Lady Tribe’s second consecutive appearance in the TSSAA state tournament, which both honorees were instrumental in accomplishing.
“It reflects the hard work, leadership, and commitment they had to the team,” said McMinn coach Jordan Jacob. “They showed up to practice and games daily ready to work hard and do whatever it takes to win. This was represented on the field and recognized by other coaches in the games we played. They were both integral parts to our success this season.”
For Hansford, the program’s all-time career goals and assists leader, it was her third straight THSSCA All-State distinction. Hansford, a Liberty University signee, scored 42 goals and dished 19 assists her senior season, bringing her career totals to 135 goals and 61 assists.
“It’s just a really huge honor, and it’s good to get rewarded for all the hard work,” Hansford said. “I think it says that we’ve made it really far and hopefully can accomplish more.”
Heath, meanwhile, anchored a back line that helped pick up six shutouts on defense this season and four other games with only one goal conceded. One of those games was a 6-1 win at Oakland that landed McMinn its second straight state appearance.
“I am super honored and excited to receive the honor,” said Heath, who is still deciding where she will attend college and if she is going to continue her soccer career in college. “It really makes me feel even better than I did about the team’s last few games because it shows that other coaches and teams recognize that McMinn does have a good team and we can be competitive at the state level. I’m also happy to receive it to know that I played as well as I could for my last games in high school soccer.”
Together, Hansford and Heath were part of a senior class that won four straight District 5-AAA championships, ran up a 27-0 record against district opponents, claimed two Region 3-AAA titles and finished their careers with two of the program’s three state tournament berths.
McMinn was the only team from District 5-AAA to have players named THSSCA All-State. But from Region 3-AAA, Warren County had forward Katie Toney and midfielder Bekah Jackson honored, and Franklin County landed forward Ella Masters and defender Leah Smith on the team.
The THSSCA All-State team is one of two major All-State teams in girls’ soccer. The other one, the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA), is expected to release in late December or early January.
