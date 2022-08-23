ENGLEWOOD – For McMinn Central, there is not anything else to do but move on after its crushing defeat in the Black & Blue Game.
And head coach Matt Moody believes the Chargers are ready to do just that when they take to the road for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Tellico Plains.
“When you have a game like that, all of us have to look in the mirror and make some changes,” said Moody about Central’s 50-0 season-opening loss to McMinn County. “But I’m going to be honest, even as a staff and myself, we have had to approach the week like we’ve been approaching the week since we got done and started practicing. As much as you want to win a rivalry game like that, I’ve always heard my entire life playing sports that you improve the most from Week 1 to Week 2. And that’s what we’re focusing on and fixing some little things that we didn’t do quite well the other night.”
So far this week, Moody likes the focus of his team as it looks to regain the momentum it had from a strong preseason.
“We went a little earlier in the weight room and had some meetings, stuff like that,” Moody said. “And then (Monday) in our walkthrough in preparing for Tellico, the kids I think are ready to move on. We know what kind of team we are capable of being, and we’ve been that for a long time. It just happened to have a lot of adversity Friday, so I think it’s good that all the guys are moving on and looking forward to the rest of the season.”
What should help Central (0-1) defensively, at least, is that Tellico, under new head coach Bobby White, runs a similar offense to the Chargers, a shotgun spread with an occasional H-back. So Central’s defense will see some familiarity on the other side of the line of scrimmage.
“It’s a good thing as far as our defense has seen that since last spring when we’ve gone against each other,” Moody said. “They’ve got a couple of guys on that side of the ball who can make some plays. They’ve got a few really big lineman that are playing offense and difference. There are a lot of similarities between us when the offenses are on the field.”
Not that Moody expects the Bears (1-0) to be easy to defend. Tellico showed in last week’s 27-21 comeback win over Sequoyah that it has two capable quarterbacks, and the Chargers will have to be prepared for them both. Senior Landon Hollinghead is the Bears’ starter, but sophomore Omar Miller came in behind center in the second half and led Tellico’s rally.
“They’ve got an athletic quarterback who makes a lot of plays for them,” Moody said. “And obviously their backup quarterback is a good ball player, too. I know the starter went out Friday against Sequoyah and they were down, and the backup came in and brought them back. So they’ve got two guys who can play that position that we’ve got to be ready for.”
Central’s offense, meanwhile, will need to adjust to a new defensive look from McMinn’s 4-3 base defense. Tellico lines up in the traditional 3-4, and the Bears’ defense tightened up in the second half and allowed the comeback to happen.
“(Tellico Defensive coordinator) Coach (Josh) Mullinax has done a good job over there of preparing those guys,” Moody said. “And the second half when they needed to bow back and get some stops, they did. They take advantage of a lot of opportunities, so we’ve got to make sure we’re sound in what we do offensively and defensively.”
Central will also be looking to avenge last year’s 18-16 loss to the Bears, and Moody believes the Chargers can do that if they go back to what they were doing right in the preseason.
“Obviously, I feel like I say this every week, but really it is true,” Moody said.” It’s not just coachspeak. We’ve got to make sure we are focusing on ourselves and taking advantage of opportunities when we get them. We need to play clean football as far as no penalties, or limit the penalties anyway, and just focus on what we’ve got to do. We’ve been a good football team from the spring and made a lot of strides from the spring until now, and we’ve got to get back mentally to playing really physical and taking advantage of opportunities when we get them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.