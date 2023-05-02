ENGLEWOOD — The McMinn Central Chargers defeated the Lenoir City Panthers in walk-off fashion as Alex Ring drove in the winning run with a double to give the Chargers a 6-5 victory at home Monday night.
Central (17-5), which debuted in the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA) state poll in Class 2A with a No. 7 ranking, has won 10 of its last 11 games of the regular season.
“It was a good come-from-behind win versus Lenoir City, they’re number 10 in 3A,” said Central head coach Chris Shepherd. “They were well coached and played hard, so to grind it out to get a come-from-behind win was huge. We had timely hits when we needed it and played good defense for the most part. I’m proud of the guys for battling. They have won different types of ways all year, so it’s good to see.
“Ring got the game-winning hit there; he was hitting line drives all over the field today. Zak Derrick, another big bat in the middle of the lineup, came up with a big two-run double. Those two anchored it today. We were getting on base for them, and they were knocking us in, and that’s what we need to do.”
The Chargers and the Panthers played their way into a 5-5 stalemate to begin the final inning after the Chargers got down early, 2-0, in the first inning via an error.
“We made a couple of errors on routine balls that we should have caught, just mental mistakes, just not being in the right spots,” Shepherd said. “When you give teams, especially good teams, extra outs they’re going to hurt you. Lenoir City, we gave them extra outs and they hurt us with it.”
The Chargers’ offense responded as they scored a run in the second inning as the Panther pitcher balked home a run, but the bats went cold and they didn’t score again until the fourth inning. They put up a four spot in the fourth to take the lead 5-3.
A Derrick double scored a run to tie the game at three and then Hunter Rayburn followed with a two-run double to give the Chargers the 5-3 lead.
“I was a little worried we’d come out flat. We haven’t played since last Tuesday,” Shepherd said. “I think we did at first, but we turned it on toward the end, which is good. Hopefully, that gives us more confidence heading into the tournament.”
The Panthers came right back in the top of the fifth, scoring two runs to tie the game at five, setting the table for the game-winning, walk-off double for Ring, who didn’t miss his pitch.
Spencer Skidmore scored the game-winning run after he reached on a fielding error by the Panthers’ first baseman.
