It wasn’t always a perfect performance, but No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan closed out the regular season with another conference series sweep and positive momentum heading into the postseason.
The Bulldogs, who already had the Appalachian Athletic Conference regular-season title clinched, finished off St. Andrews with wins of 11-4 in Thursday’s single game and 11-2 and 6-0 in Friday’s doubleheader at Athens Insurance Stadium.
TWU finished the regular season with a 47-5 overall record, 27-3 in AAC play, despite having to replace seven position players from last year’s team that was ranked No. 1 in the NAIA poll for the entire 2021 season but fell short of an NAIA World Series berth.
That is one thing this year’s Bulldogs will look to rectify this postseason.
“I think when you look, and to finish the year 47-5, ranked No. 2 in the Bo Chip, which says that we have the second-toughest schedule in the country, I think it speaks volumes to this group,” said TWU head coach Billy Berry. “And this group has had a big shadow to play out of as far as last year’s team and obviously the misfortune of falling short and running No. 1 wire-to-wire and being expected to be that team that was going to go to Lewiston and contend to win a third national title and it didn’t happen.”
And with the series against St. Andrews, which received votes in the latest NAIA poll, the Bulldogs may have found one thing they need to shore up.
In Friday’s second game, TWU advanced a runner to third base four times with less than two outs but only cashed in twice in those situations — the first time being Zach Hogueisson’s two-RBI double in the first inning.
TWU had a runner at third with no outs in the second inning, but a strikeout, tag out at home and a caught steal left the Bulldogs empty-handed and their lead still 2-0. Livan Reinoso hit a one-out solo hone run in the third inning to make it 3-0.
And in the fifth inning of the series cap, Wesleyan had a runner, Cayle Webster, at third with one out, but a strikeout complicated the situation. Webster did score on a wild pitch next at-bat to make the lead 4-0.
“Those are the things we have to do a better job of in the postseason,” Berry said. “Because at one point in time I thought it should’ve been 5-0 because if we just tap the ball to the shortstop or tap the ball to the second baseman we score a run, and we’ve got to do a better job of that moving forward.”
Jermayne Ward’s two-RBI single in the sixth with one out and runners in scoring position put the Bulldogs ahead 6-0, on their way to clinching the sweep.
In Thursday’s opener, TWU scored three in the first inning and four in the fourth to build an 8-1 lead. The Bulldogs scored three more in the eighth.
St. Andrews took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning of the first game Friday, but the Bulldogs responded with two go-head runs in the bottom of the fourth, added two more in the fifth then poured on six runs in the eighth.
Reinoso homered three times Friday, twice in the first game and once in the cap. Webster hit two home runs in the series, one on Thursday and one in the Friday opener, and Parker Stinnett and Braxton Turner also cleared the fence once each Thursday.
Wesleyan’s three usual starting pitchers all put on encouraging performances in their wins. Robert Gonzalez struck out eight in his seven-inning start Thursday, Kobe Foster fanned 10 batters in his seven-inning start in Friday’s first game, and Chris Koeiman rang up six strikeouts in his five-inning start in the series cap.
“And if we can run the pitching the right way and run those three guys out and keep them fresh and keep them healthy and keep them moving, with a lead in those late innings, then we’ve got a really good chance to keep moving forward,” Berry said. “But again, it’s nothing really to change, we’ve just got to stick to the process and stick to the formula that has made us who we are all year long.”
TWU, seeded No. 1, begins AAC tournament play 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport, against the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between No. 8 Truett-McConnell and No. 9 Montreat. The tournament from Wednesday on is double elimination.
SENIOR DAY: Friday was Senior Day for TWU’s 11 seniors: Chris Koeiman, Kobe Foster, Jayden Kruse, Lincoln Bowman, Robert Gonzalez, Zach Hogueisson, Bradley Hayes, Landon Walker, Livan Reinoso, Michael Taylor and Amaury Telemaco Jr.
