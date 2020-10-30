Riceville swept E.K. Baker in its basketball games Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats won the girls' game 52-7, led by Hanah Clark with 13 points, Kyra Watson 11 and Breyonna Billups 9. For E.K. Baker, Mekynna Wood scored 4 points, Kiersten Hooper 2 and Bettie Lynn 1.
Riceville's boys won 58-17. Leading the Wildcats were Will Benton with 19 points, Brady Mullins 12 and Ayden Plemons 7. For E.K. Baker, Hayden Weir scored 7 points, Braylon Smith 5 and Christian Cooper 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.